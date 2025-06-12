Supreme Court sides with disabled Maple Grove teen, opening door to more school district lawsuits

A Maple Grove family’s yearslong fight to win accommodations for their disabled daughter can move ahead, thanks to a ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court Thursday.
The ruling on behalf of Ava Tharpe, who has a rare form of epilepsy that makes her most prone to seizures in the morning, essentially sends the family’s discrimination case back to the lower court. The Supreme Court ruled that families alleging discrimination do not have to prove public school officials acted in bad faith when failing to make necessary accommodations.
The ruling clears the way for the Tharpes and other families that had been barred from suing schools to now take school districts to court.
“Today’s decision is a great win for Ava, and for children with disabilities facing discrimination in schools across the country,” the family’s attorney, Roman Martinez, said in a statement. “We are grateful to the Supreme Court for its decision holding that these children should enjoy the same rights and protections as all other Americans with disabilities. This outcome gets the law exactly right, and it will help protect the reasonable accommodations needed to ensure equal opportunity for all. We are thrilled for Ava and her family.”
In a statement, Osseo Area Schools spokeswoman Kay Villella said the district is “committed to the principles and the ideals expressed by the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA).”
She added: “In the days and months ahead, Osseo Area Schools will continue to diligently focus on educating all of its students and providing needed services for every scholar’s learning needs.”
According to the Associated Press, the district had argued before the court that lowering the legal standard could expose the country’s understaffed public schools to more lawsuits if their efforts fall short, even if officials are working in good faith.
Ava’s parents, Aaron and Gina Tharpe, thanked the Supreme Court in a statement.