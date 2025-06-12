Twin Cities Suburbs

Supreme Court sides with disabled Maple Grove teen, opening door to more school district lawsuits

The family argued that the Osseo school district backed out of giving their daughter a later school day to accommodate her seizures.

By James Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 12, 2025 at 5:52PM
Ava Tharpe (Provided by Latham & Watkins)

A Maple Grove family’s yearslong fight to win accommodations for their disabled daughter can move ahead, thanks to a ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court Thursday.

The ruling on behalf of Ava Tharpe, who has a rare form of epilepsy that makes her most prone to seizures in the morning, essentially sends the family’s discrimination case back to the lower court. The Supreme Court ruled that families alleging discrimination do not have to prove public school officials acted in bad faith when failing to make necessary accommodations.

The ruling clears the way for the Tharpes and other families that had been barred from suing schools to now take school districts to court.

“Today’s decision is a great win for Ava, and for children with disabilities facing discrimination in schools across the country,” the family’s attorney, Roman Martinez, said in a statement. “We are grateful to the Supreme Court for its decision holding that these children should enjoy the same rights and protections as all other Americans with disabilities. This outcome gets the law exactly right, and it will help protect the reasonable accommodations needed to ensure equal opportunity for all. We are thrilled for Ava and her family.”

In a statement, Osseo Area Schools spokeswoman Kay Villella said the district is “committed to the principles and the ideals expressed by the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA).”

She added: “In the days and months ahead, Osseo Area Schools will continue to diligently focus on educating all of its students and providing needed services for every scholar’s learning needs.”

According to the Associated Press, the district had argued before the court that lowering the legal standard could expose the country’s understaffed public schools to more lawsuits if their efforts fall short, even if officials are working in good faith.

Ava’s parents, Aaron and Gina Tharpe, thanked the Supreme Court in a statement.

“We appreciate the Court validating what we know: school children with disabilities should have the same legal protections as everyone else,” they said. “We hope that today’s ruling will help families across the country encountering disability discrimination at school.”

At least one legal observer has said that if the Tharpes prevailed, the ruling could carry “huge” economic repercussions for school districts.

“This could affect thousands of families and children,” said Peter Larsen, an associate professor at Mitchell Hamline School of Law. “And schools like Osseo will have to pay for it.”

Related Coverage

Twin Cities Suburbs

Disabled Maple Grove teen takes school district discrimination case to U.S. Supreme Court

Adjusting school day due to seizures

In 2015, the couple and their then-10-year-old daughter moved to Minnesota from Kentucky for Aaron’s work. After exploring several suburban school districts, Aaron Tharpe said the family decided to enroll Ava in Osseo Area Schools after officials there said they would meet Ava’s educational needs.

Ava, who will be a senior this fall at Maple Grove High School, has a rare form of epilepsy called Lennox-Gastaut syndrome and has seizures throughout the day, although they’re much more frequent in the morning. In Kentucky, school officials agreed to give her a noon-6 p.m. school day.

While Osseo school officials originally said they would follow the same later-in-the-day plan, Aaron Tharpe said, they did not. Years of meetings, conferences, complaints, litigation and appeals followed.

Meanwhile, the Tharpes said, their daughter fell farther behind.

They sued the school district under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act seeking to secure her right to a full school day and compensatory damages.

While an administrative law judge and a District Court judge had ruled in favor of the Tharpes, their lawsuit was barred from continuing by the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals. The appellate court in March 2024 affirmed the dismissal of their discrimination claims — citing a 1982 court ruling that set a precedent requiring families to prove school officials intentionally discriminated against their children.

Only courts in the federal Eighth Circuit — and four other of the nation’s 12 court circuits — required that higher standard. Now, families alleging discrimination by schools, won’t have to prove officials’ “bad faith.”

This story contains material from the Associated Press.

about the writer

about the writer

James Walsh

Reporter

James Walsh is a reporter covering social services, focusing on issues involving disability, accessibility and aging. He has had myriad assignments over nearly 35 years at the Star Tribune, including federal courts, St. Paul neighborhoods and St. Paul schools.

See Moreicon

More from Twin Cities Suburbs

See More

Twin Cities Suburbs

Supreme Court sides with disabled Maple Grove teen, opening door to more school district lawsuits

card image

The family argued that the Osseo school district backed out of giving their daughter a later school day to accommodate her seizures.

Twin Cities Suburbs

University of Minnesota students protest UMore Park land sale for new aerospace center in Rosemount

Ruins of an ammunition plant sit on a portion of the UMore Park property in Rosemount, Minn., on Tuesday, July 23, 2013. ] (ANNA REED/STAR TRIBUNE) anna.reed@startribune.com (cq)

Twin Cities Suburbs

Supreme Court rules for Minnesota girl with epilepsy in opinion that could affect education access lawsuits

card image