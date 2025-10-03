The 5 best things our food writers ate this week

Try driving down St. Paul’s University Avenue with the windows rolled down on a Saturday night without getting hungry. Our trip began with zero intentions for food, but the aromas were irresistible. As we approached the intersection of Dale, the scents of ginger, garlic and good fried things emanating from Basil Cafe were undeniable. It’s a restaurant I’d been meaning to visit for years, and now I’m mad about all the years that have passed when I could have been enjoying lingering date nights, mornings with fresh made Thai tea and all the food on this menu. Plus, there’s a parking lot! (A hot commodity along the Green Line.)