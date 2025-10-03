The 5 best things our food writers ate this week

Khao mun gai taut at Basil Cafe
Try driving down St. Paul’s University Avenue with the windows rolled down on a Saturday night without getting hungry. Our trip began with zero intentions for food, but the aromas were irresistible. As we approached the intersection of Dale, the scents of ginger, garlic and good fried things emanating from Basil Cafe were undeniable. It’s a restaurant I’d been meaning to visit for years, and now I’m mad about all the years that have passed when I could have been enjoying lingering date nights, mornings with fresh made Thai tea and all the food on this menu. Plus, there’s a parking lot! (A hot commodity along the Green Line.)
Inside, Basil Cafe’s tables are set with rich textiles, decorated with a mix of faux greenery and twinkle lights. It reminded me of Ngon Bistro in its mix of romantic dining room and casual openness.
We ordered a parade of dishes that culminated in the Khao Mun Gai Taut ($15). A juicy chicken thigh is battered, fried crispy and sliced into strips topped with crunchy garlic bits, served alongside chicken fat-colored rice (golden) and a gingery homemade sauce that is greedily scooped and poured over everything.
Even though we came during the peak of dinner, service was brisk, effusively friendly and incredibly helpful. The server greeted regulars by name without missing a beat in caring for us newbies. In the wealth of great dining along this thoroughfare, we might just have a new favorite. (Joy Summers)
585 University Av. W., St. Paul, 585basilcafe.com
Encino Man at Wild Hare
If you love falafel and all things burgers, why not combine them into one notable veggie burger? That’s the idea behind this mashup that is the Encino Man, or “cualafel” veggie burger ($15), on the menu at this downtown Stillwater eatery.
Falafel ingredients are combined with riced cauliflower, the latter a key component in keeping the patty from getting dry while smoothing out the texture. The restaurant’s house sauces and seasonings further enhance those Mediterranean-forward flavors. A unique, original, refreshing and flavor-packed bite that was a nice break from meat-based dishes, while leaving nothing wanting.
For an extra $5, you can order fries, fruit or a salad to go with it. We ordered the salad, substantial and topped with toasted chickpeas, that was above par from an average side dish. And hot off the presses: There will be more places to enjoy these bites. This week, Wild Hare rolled out a second location, this one in Blaine. (Nancy Ngo)