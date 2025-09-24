Upscale steak and seafood restaurant coming to Southdale Center

Established restaurateurs Sharon and Randy Stanley are in expansion mode, with their sights set on the south metro for their next project: an upscale steak and seafood restaurant at Southdale Center.
The Stanleys are not new to steak- and seafood-centric restaurants. They’re also behind 6Smith in downtown Wayzata and Baldamar at Rosedale Center. At the upcoming Edina location, the just over 200-capacity restaurant will connect to the shopping center while having a separate exterior entrance, according to a news release from Southdale Center. The yet-to-be-named restaurant will be located in the former Express retail space.
While menu items will be distinct, the Stanleys said some key philosophies will remain. That includes “graze or dine” menu items from casual salads, sandwiches and burgers to more formal options.
“That’s the similar DNA,” Randy told the Star Tribune. “We think people want a steakhouse experience, but not necessarily always have a steak or that three-course dinner experience.”
The Stanleys said they’re currently in the planning stages with hopes of opening in the summer of 2026.
“We want to add to the restaurant community in that area, but not compete,” Randy said. “We’re really making a concerted effort to create another dining experience as compelling.”
They said Southdale Center’s grand plans made it a great fit. The retail center is undergoing a multimillion-dollar project to add more luxury and lifestyle brands and experiences, with recently opened retailers Burberry, Coach, David Yurman and Kate Spade joining the lineup.