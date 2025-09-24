Upscale steak and seafood restaurant coming to Southdale Center

The Stanleys are not new to steak- and seafood-centric restaurants. They’re also behind 6Smith in downtown Wayzata and Baldamar at Rosedale Center. At the upcoming Edina location, the just over 200-capacity restaurant will connect to the shopping center while having a separate exterior entrance, according to a news release from Southdale Center. The yet-to-be-named restaurant will be located in the former Express retail space.