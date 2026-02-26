Advertisement
Most Team USA players who skipped events in Washington say they wanted to get home

Many team members went to the White House and State of the Union address, but five headed straight to their NHL teams after landing in Miami on Monday.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 26, 2026 at 2:30AM
Seventeen members of the U.S. Olympic men's hockey team got cheers at the president's State of the Union Address at the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, Feb. 24. (Matt Rourke/The Associated Press)
The U.S. Olympic gold medal men’s hockey team traveled to Washington, D.C., after landing in Miami, and spent Tuesday touring the White House and attending President Donald Trump’s State of the Union speech at the U.S. Capitol.

Five members of the team skipped the trip to Washington and instead returned to their NHL teams. Three other players, including team captain Auston Matthews, went to the White House but were not seen when the team walked into the gallery during the State of the Union.

The five players who didn’t go to D.C. all had games Wednesday night. They were Colorado center Brock Nelson of Warroad; Dallas goalie Jake Oettinger of Lakeville; Anaheim defenseman Jackson LaCombe of Eden Prairie; Tampa Bay winger Jake Guentzel of Woodbury; and Winnipeg winger Kyle Connor, who is a Michigan native.

Matthews, who is the captain of the Toronto Maple Leafs; Utah’s Clayton Keller; and Detroit captain Dylan Larkin skipped the speech to rejoin their teams.

The Wild’s Team USA players (Brock Faber, Matthew Boldy and Quinn Hughes) returned to Minnesota after the speech and flew with the team to Denver on Wednesday for Thursday’s game against the Avalanche.

Nelson rejoined the Avalanche in Utah after the team gave him time to spend with his family following his return from Italy. The 34-year-old and his wife have four young children. Three of Team Canada’s top players — Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar and Devon Toews — are Nelson’s Avalanche teammates, and Colorado captain Gabriel Landeskog was the Olympic captain for Team Sweden.

Oettinger, who has a 3-month-old child, said he wanted to return to Dallas and prepare for the rest of the season, telling the Dallas News, “I’ve basically been living in Italy for the past month.”

Guentzel, who has two young children, spoke at the Lightning’s morning skate Wednesday and said politics were not involved in his decision.

“It was a timing thing for me and my family,” said Guentzel, who went to the White House in 2017 with the Stanley Cup-winning Penguins. “I was definitely not denying the request to go, it would have been a dream come true to go. I was fortunate to go in 2017 when Trump was in office.

“I thought it would be good to get home, rest and recover, spend some time with my family before we get going.”

LaCombe, who was a late injury replacement for the U.S., did not play in the Games.

Connor was scratched after playing in Team USA’s first game in Italy and said he wanted to get back to the Jets.

Wild coach John Hynes, who was an assistant coach for Team USA, addressed the issue at the team’s Wednesday practice.

“It’s not a political thing,” Hynes said. “On the team there’s Democrats, Republicans. It’s more about the celebration of the team, and I think the life experience for the players to be able to do what they were able to do, which is go to the White House, meet the president, be at the State of the Union.

“It doesn’t really have anything to do with politics. It’s about a life experience for the players, and I’m happy that they had the opportunity to do it if they chose to.”

