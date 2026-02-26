Frost Olympians hold no ill will toward U.S. men’s hockey team

To Kelly Pannek, there were so many more stories to tell from Milan.
“I would love to talk more about how our team was, how close we were, how special the group was, how historic the accomplishment was,” said Pannek, a veteran forward for the Frost who helped Team USA win the Olympic women’s hockey gold medal with a 2-1 overtime win over Canada on Feb. 19. “There’s so many different stories we could talk about. We could talk about Drew Schofield [2½-year old son of U.S. and Frost forward Kendall Coyne Schofield] and how much of a star he is.”
Instead, the Frost’s U.S. Olympians, who returned to practice Feb. 25, were asked for their reaction to President Donald Trump’s phone call to the jubilant U.S. men’s team after its 2-1 overtime win over Canada in the gold medal game on Feb. 22. Trump told the beer-soaked members of the locker room they were invited to the State of the Union address. He added he’d have to invite the women’s team, too, or face impeachment. Some men’s players chuckled at the line while others said, “Absolutely,” and “two-for-two,” in support of the women’s team.
The U.S. women’s team did receive an invitation to the State of the Union address but politely declined, citing academic and professional commitments. The PWHL season resumes Thursday, and the Frost plays Sunday at Montreal.
The consensus from the Frost’s Minnesota contingent was that Trump’s line was irritating but the men’s team meant no disrespect.
“Our experiences with the men’s team was different,” Pannek said. “[It was great] to have their support throughout the tournament and to support them in how great of a moment it was for everyone. We came together and saw how great it was that we both won the gold medal for the first time ever.
“It is what it is. You’d have to ask them about their feelings on it. There’s elements to it — with the phone call specifically, it’s not surprising — but for us it’s all about getting back and putting the focus on our team and what our team accomplished.”
Forward Taylor Heise, who assisted on defender Megan Keller’s golden goal against Canada, echoed Pannek’s sentiments.