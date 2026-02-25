Coach John Hynes, other Wild staffers on Team USA won Olympics gold, but don’t get the gold

John Hynes was on Team USA’s journey to becoming Olympic champions, but he doesn’t have the gold medal to commemorate the achievement.
Those went to the players and not the coaches.
“World Championships you do,” Hynes said. “But Olympics they don’t. In any [Olympic] events they don’t.”
Still, the Wild head coach didn’t leave Milan empty-handed: Hynes expects helping the Americans snap a 46-year gold medal drought as an assistant to improve his coaching chops, and that can only benefit the Wild as they try to hold their ground as one of the NHL’s top teams when the season resumes Feb. 26 at Colorado.
“It’s a high-stakes environment, and you’re trying to do the right things to try to win, and what’s your focus level, preparation and getting yourself and the team ready to play,” Hynes said. “But then also, it’s in the game of how you handle the highs and lows and things like that.
“So, it was a great experience. I learned a lot from it. Happy to be part of it. It’s going to make me a better coach. I think same thing for the players.”
Hynes was back on the ice with the Wild on Feb. 25 for their last practice before traveling to play the Avalanche, but Matt Boldy, Brock Faber and Quinn Hughes were still absent.
After outlasting Canada 2-1 in overtime on Feb. 22, Team USA was invited by President Donald Trump to the State of the Union, and most players — including Boldy, Faber and Hughes — were at the White House and the speech. The Wild players were scheduled to fly with the Wild to Colorado, and Hynes said the plan is for all three to be in action vs. the Avalanche.