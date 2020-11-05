A motorist from St. Paul has been identified as the man who died in a high-speed rollover crash a few miles east of Hudson, Wis.

Richard D. Bold was heading west on Interstate 94 near Roberts about 8:50 p.m. Friday, when his SUV entered the median “at a high rate of speed” and rolled several times, the Wisconsin State Patrol said Wednesday.

Sheriff’s deputies and emergency medical personnel responded to the scene, but Bold did not survive his injuries, the patrol said. Bold did have on his seat belt, according to the patrol.