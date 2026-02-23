Walz appoints Shireen Gandhi to lead embattled Department of Human Services

Gov. Tim Walz wants Temporary Commissioner Shireen Gandhi to continue leading the Minnesota Department of Human Services, an embattled state agency facing enormous pressure to safeguard its programs against fraud.
The governor formally appointed Gandhi to the top spot on Monday, Feb. 23, a little more than a year after she started running the state agency under her limited title.
Walz said Gandhi “understands that protecting public programs and delivering high-quality care go hand in hand.”
“Over the past year, she has demonstrated steady, decisive leadership at the Minnesota Department of Human Services, strengthening program integrity, rooting out fraud, and ensuring taxpayer dollars reach the Minnesotans who rely on these services,” the governor said in a statement.
Gandhi said in the news release that she looks “forward to working with all partners across the human services system to make our state a national model for program integrity.”
Gandhi joined the social services department in 2017, working in administration as a chief compliance officer and then as a deputy commissioner. She came to the state agency after a career in health care public relations and later as a compliance professional with a law degree.
Gandhi stepped into her current role when her predecessor, Jodi Harpstead, resigned last year. Harpstead started the job months before the COVID-19 pandemic and spent five years overseeing the sprawling agency. Harpstead’s departure came as the department, which oversees the most spending of any state agency, was in the middle of transitioning into smaller state agencies.
Gandhi’s tenure leading the Department of Human Services coincides with a period of intense scrutiny from the public and lawmakers related to the agency’s oversight of Medicaid-backed programs, which became targets of fraudsters. Public programs fraud is expected to consume much of the attention of the Minnesota Legislature over the next few months and remain a key campaign issue in this year’s governor’s race.