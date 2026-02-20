Immigration vs. fraud: Starkly different priorities dominate start of Minnesota legislative session

In the opening days of the legislative session, Democratic state lawmakers have proposed a flurry of bills responding to Operation Metro Surge, from rental assistance to limiting federal agents’ access to school campuses.
Their Republican counterparts, meanwhile, have hauled in agency leaders for questioning on the state’s response to fraud and proposed cutting department budgets after fraud is found.
At least so far, the proposals reveal a split-screen reality at the Capitol, with the DFL leading off this year’s short legislative session with a focus on responding to the federal immigration crackdown and Republicans pushing for more aggressive measures to combat fraud.
Though other issues are likely to emerge, including efforts to impose gun restrictions and address affordability, the starkly different visions for how Minnesota should respond to a remarkable stretch of crises over the last year is likely to be a theme throughout the 2026 session.
It’s also a sign of how the two parties are gearing up for a November 2026 election in which all 201 lawmakers will be on the ballot, along with a race for governor and U.S. senator.
DFL puts focus on ICE
Among Democrats’ proposals meant to help Minnesotans deal with the fallout from the immigration crackdown is a $50 million rental assistance package and extending notice periods to help residents stave off evictions.
DFLers have also proposed prohibiting federal agents from wearing masks, keeping agents out of schools and hospitals, and allowing individuals to sue over constitutional violations by federal immigration agents.
“To target our children — what does that say about how far we have fallen?” said Sen. Alice Mann, DFL-Edina. “A society that cannot guarantee the safety inside hospitals and the safety of children inside our schools is not powerful. It is disgusting, and it is barbaric.”