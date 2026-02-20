Advertisement
Advertisement

News & Politics

Immigration vs. fraud: Starkly different priorities dominate start of Minnesota legislative session

Democrats are leading off this year’s legislative session with a focus on responding to the federal immigration crackdown. Republicans are putting fraud in state government front and center.

By Allison Kite and

Walker Orenstein

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 20, 2026 at 12:00PM
Protesters at the Free America Walkout at the State Capitol. Democrats' and Republicans' proposals so far this legislative session have revealed a split-screen reality at the capitol. (Renée Jones Schneider/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
Advertisement

In the opening days of the legislative session, Democratic state lawmakers have proposed a flurry of bills responding to Operation Metro Surge, from rental assistance to limiting federal agents’ access to school campuses.

Their Republican counterparts, meanwhile, have hauled in agency leaders for questioning on the state’s response to fraud and proposed cutting department budgets after fraud is found.

At least so far, the proposals reveal a split-screen reality at the Capitol, with the DFL leading off this year’s short legislative session with a focus on responding to the federal immigration crackdown and Republicans pushing for more aggressive measures to combat fraud.

Though other issues are likely to emerge, including efforts to impose gun restrictions and address affordability, the starkly different visions for how Minnesota should respond to a remarkable stretch of crises over the last year is likely to be a theme throughout the 2026 session.

It’s also a sign of how the two parties are gearing up for a November 2026 election in which all 201 lawmakers will be on the ballot, along with a race for governor and U.S. senator.

Students across St. Paul public schools protest during walkout to the State Capitol to protest ICE actions in Minnesota on January 14, 2026. (Renée Jones Schneider/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

DFL puts focus on ICE

Among Democrats’ proposals meant to help Minnesotans deal with the fallout from the immigration crackdown is a $50 million rental assistance package and extending notice periods to help residents stave off evictions.

DFLers have also proposed prohibiting federal agents from wearing masks, keeping agents out of schools and hospitals, and allowing individuals to sue over constitutional violations by federal immigration agents.

“To target our children — what does that say about how far we have fallen?” said Sen. Alice Mann, DFL-Edina. “A society that cannot guarantee the safety inside hospitals and the safety of children inside our schools is not powerful. It is disgusting, and it is barbaric.”

Advertisement

DFL committee chairs have already held hearings to discuss the economic impact of the surge, when many Minnesotans reported being afraid to go to work out of fear of being stopped by ICE. Lawmakers also took testimony from school leaders, teachers and parents about the effect the crackdown had on children.

Republicans in one education hearing were split over how much to criticize ICE as the party navigates an issue that could be a political liability for them in the midterm election.

Republican Sen. Jason Rarick, of Pine City, said he wouldn’t deny the negative experiences Minnesotans had with immigration agents and acknowledged “unconstitutional” actions by the federal administration. But he also criticized protesters and observers for blowing whistles and throwing things at agents.

Related Coverage

Republican Sen. Eric Lucero, of Dayton, said people who characterize immigration officers as creating “war zones” were not engaging in “civil dialogue.”

“They don’t want to be considered terrorists,” Lucero said of ICE officers. “So again, thank you to all of those who are risking their lives every day.”

Even during hearings for bills that weren’t about immigration enforcement, the DFL often made a point to raise the issue.

Advertisement

Republicans held a hearing on legislation meant to help protect local law enforcement from having their personal information exposed, with some officers citing fears that their children and the schools they attend could also become targets.

Rep. Kelly Moller, DFL-Shoreview, said she saw parallels between the officers’ fears and concerns from families during Operation Metro Surge that their schools could be targeted by federal agents.

Some Republicans have downplayed the surge’s significance as an ongoing issue. But Rep. Harry Niska, the House GOP floor leader, said recent polling shows an overwhelming majority of Minnesotans want local police to cooperate with federal immigration enforcement, and noted the GOP would still like to pass a bill that would block local governments from prohibiting cooperation with immigration enforcement.

“We are perfectly happy and willing to work with Democrats on figuring out ways to have that cooperation,” he said.

Rep. Harry Niska, the House GOP floor leader, said recent polling shows an overwhelming majority of Minnesotans want local police to cooperate with federal immigration enforcement. (Leila Navidi/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Fraud at the forefront for GOP

Republicans kicked off the week by questioning officials from the Department of Human Services on safeguarding programs from fraud.

“We are at this crisis now where we are the laughing stock of the nation,” said Rep. Mary Franson, a Republican from Alexandria, during a committee hearing on addressing fraud. “Quite frankly, it’s embarrassing.”

Advertisement

Among the measures House Republicans have proposed are bills that would reduce funding for agencies that have been defrauded, and also cut the salaries of agency leaders who let fraud proliferate on their watch.

“The departments that enabled the fraud cannot be trusted to fix the fraud themselves, and we’ll have legislation about that,” Niska told reporters.

Senate Republicans’ list of anti-fraud bills includes measures aimed at stricter legislative oversight, new service verification requirements and unannounced site visits for certain programs.

Democrats haven’t totally avoided the issue of fraud, with Rep. Matt Norris, DFL-Blaine, saying House DFLers would propose a “robust anti-fraud package.”

Democrats also held a hearing on a measure supported by Republicans to create an independent inspector general to scrutinize fraud.

Still, even that hearing became contentious, with Republicans and Democrats quibbling over the powers of the office.

Advertisement

“There’s no point to creating an office with no teeth,” said Sen. Michael Kreun, R-Blaine.

Republicans claim Democrats wanted to discuss a watered-down version of the bill. After failing to adopt their amended version of the bill, Democrats declined to hold a vote on the bill.

about the writers

about the writers

Allison Kite

Reporter

Allison Kite is a reporter for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

Walker Orenstein

Reporter

Walker Orenstein covers energy, natural resources and sustainability for the Star Tribune. Before that, he was a reporter at MinnPost and at news outlets in Washington state.

See Moreicon

More from News & Politics

See More

Cannabis

Testing backlog is latest bottleneck for Minnesota’s recreational marijuana market

card image
Amanda Anderson/The Minnesota Star Tribune

With just two licensed testing facilities operating statewide, cultivators are facing delays of six weeks or more to get cannabis flower tested.

News & Politics

Immigration vs. fraud: Starkly different priorities dominate start of Minnesota legislative session

card image

Twin Cities

Twin Cities tops Winter Olympics ratings on NBC

card image
Advertisement