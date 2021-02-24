A semitrailer truck and a pickup truck collided Wednesday afternoon in northern Washington County, and at least one person was killed, authorities said.

The crash occurred shortly before 3 p.m. in Scandia on northbound Hwy. 95 near Pilar Road, according to the State Patrol.

The semi was heading north when the southbound pickup crossed the centerline and struck the larger vehicle head-on, the patrol said.

The patrol confirmed that the crash involved a fatality, but the agency has yet to say how many people were killed.

Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482