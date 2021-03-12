Spring bust

Colleges are scaling back spring break or canceling it entirely to discourage partying that could spread the coronavirus and raise infection rates back on campus. University of Minnesota-Twin Cities students had their breaks shifted from March to April 5-9. The University of Wisconsin-Madison did away with spring break but is giving students a day off later in the semester. Michigan Tech's break began March 5, but 21-year-old Justin Martin decided to visit family in Michigan instead of making that epic senior-year trip to Florida he once envisioned. "I don't want to travel all that way, first of all, especially with everything being shut down. It just doesn't seem worth it, especially with COVID, too," he said.

Associated Press/staff report

N.Y. ends quarantine

New York is easing COVID-19 quarantine rules for travelers entering the state from elsewhere in the U.S. Travelers will longer be required to self-isolate if they're coming from another U.S. state or territory starting April 1. However, the state Department of Health still recommends quarantine after domestic travel as an added precaution. Mandatory quarantine remains in effect for international travelers, and anyone entering the Empire State is still required to fill out a contact form and adhere to other coronavirus safety guidelines.

New York Daily News

Split Rock addition

North Shore campers will have new sites and trails to explore later this year once an addition to Split Rock Lighthouse State Park is complete. Construction is underway on 46 new campsites that will be the first camping spots accessible by car in the state park, said Katie Foshay, the park manager. Lake County is simultaneously building out almost two dozen miles of mountain bike trails that will be connected to the addition, which is on track to open next fall. The campground, dubbed Shipwreck Creek, will have electric service for each site, a shower facility and a host on-site.

Katie Galioto

A new “Moana”-themed room at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort.

Sun Country going public

Sun Country Airlines has revealed new details about its initial public offering, saying it aims to raise more than $200 million. The airline will offer 9.1 million shares of common stock at an expected price of $21 to $23 each. An additional 1.3 million shares will likely be available to its underwriters within the first month of the listing. The airline expects to alter its route network to be less dependent on its home market, Minneapolis-St. Paul, and to transition the fleet from leased to owned aircraft, among other things. A listing date hasn't been set.

Kristen Leigh Painter

Disney's hotel 'Moana'

Inspired by Disney's hit film "Moana," the Polynesian Village Resort has received a makeover in preparation for Disney World's 50th anniversary. Renovated rooms will open to guests in late July, but booking has already begun. Details like a new color palette and artwork from the movie have been incorporated into the design. Each room has received all-new fixtures and furnishing for a refreshed and modern look. The entrance to the resort, which opened in 1971 alongside Magic Kingdom, is also receiving a makeover. It's one of more than 30 hotels that are part of Disney World, and it is in the Deluxe Resort category.

TravelPulse