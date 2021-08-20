Not much about the agricultural exhibits at the Minnesota State Fair will feel too different as it returns from a year off — with one pretty big exception.

"We won't be featuring live births this year" at the Miracle of Birth Center, said Lavyne Rada, regional supervisor for the Minnesota FFA Association, which helps run what's become one of the fair's most popular attractions. It allows fairgoers an up-close-and-personal view of baby animals entering the world.

Newborn calves, piglets, chicks and other animals will still be on display, Rada said, but the birthing process itself won't be open to public viewing.

She said the decision was made months ago, not driven by crowding concerns — though the center is usually packed tight with people during prime hours — but rather worries about the ability to keep the necessary level of veterinary and medical professionals on hand to help out.

"Above all, we needed to make sure that we are keeping the animals safe," Rada said.

Agricultural exhibits and competitions are foundational to the 162-year history of the Minnesota State Fair, and will remain a pillar of its attractions as it returns on Thursday for its 12-day run. Fair officials announced last week that visitors would be encouraged but not required to wear masks, as they urged people to consider coming during the week rather than the weekend, and to get tested for COVID-19 after their visit.

The heart of farm-based programming is the animal judging competitions, which bring thousands of 4-H kids from around the state to show their cattle, swine, horses, poultry and other animals, as well as to participate in other non-animal competitions and exhibitions.

Recent years have seen about 6,000 kids participate; organizers said they won't know until Tuesday how many will compete this year. Prospective participants were given the option of a separate virtual competition this year.

"Not many people took advantage of that," said Becky Harrington, operations manager for the University of Minnesota Extension's Center for Youth Development, which oversees the 4-H.

The 4-H dormitories on the fairgrounds have been limited to 25% capacity this year, Harrington said, and the kids staying there will be required to wear masks except when sleeping or showering. Families with kids participating were encouraged to consider other options — staying with family in the Twin Cities, hotels or campgrounds, or day trips instead of overnight visits.

4-Hers who are feeling sick or exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms are being asked to stay home or head home when symptoms present, Harrington said. There will be a nursing staff on-site to respond to anyone in that situation if they need an immediate response, she said, a practice that the fair instituted in 2009 during the H1N1 outbreak.

"We've always emphasized the health and safety of our 4-Hers as well as the fairgoers who come in to see them," Harrington said. "We've worked closely with the fair, the University of Minnesota and the state Department of Health to make sure we have layers of mitigation in place for everyone."

Jill Nathe, the fair's deputy general manager overseeing agriculture and competitions, said the overall number of people who will be showing animals there this year is down from about 1,000 to 700.

"I don't think it's going to look a lot different to most fairgoers," Nathe said. "It's given us some room to physically space things out a little bit more, which is positive."

Nathe said she doesn't think the pandemic is the only factor driving that lower number. A worsening drought has hit hard in some of Minnesota's ag sectors, particularly livestock farmers.

"Showing at the fair is an expense," Nathe said. "It's a wonderful experience. But it's not easy financially."