The pandemic transformed the suburbs. Return-to-office mandates could reshape them again.

In her own small way, Jen Rademacher helped make the suburbs hot.
It was the height of the pandemic when Rademacher and her husband joined other white-collar professionals fleeing the Twin Cities and its suburbs. They left denser neighborhoods in search of more space and cheaper real estate, settling in outlying suburbs, exurbs and even Greater Minnesota cities thanks to the flexibility of remote work.
Five years and two kids later, Rademacher now has a lot less flexibility — and a much longer commute. When Cargill recently called her and other workers back to the office at least three days a week, it joined a flurry of Minnesota employers making similar moves, from Target to Medtronic to General Mills, with the goal of reviving office culture.
That’s buoyed politicians who hope the influx of commuters will help struggling business areas in Minneapolis and St. Paul. But the focus on downtown has obscured how this major change in work habits could reshape the places where many white-collar workers live: the suburbs.
Experts say it’s too early to tell if these employees will relocate en masse to the cities, or if spending in the suburbs will sink. But people who study population trends in Minnesota contend the state could be on the precipice of a major, albeit gradual, demographic shift.
“In 2020, we saw the temporary end of urbanization in Minnesota,” said Megan Dayton, a senior demographer at the Minnesota State Demographic Center, adding that “I think what ends up happening over the next five to ten years, we start to see a slow trickle back to that urbanization.”
But suburbanization might be here to stay. Many workers say they plan to remain in their new neighborhoods, even if that means adapting to more rigid schedules — or quitting outright.
“I’m not going to uproot my kids just because my work life changed,” Rademacher said. “I know quite a few of my coworkers have stated that if this is the long-term plan, that they’re not going to continue commuting,” she added. “People are looking for different jobs.”