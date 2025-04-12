Big name companies are coming to Eagan. Is the suburb’s success a model for others?

The number was big, but not one Eagan wanted to brag about: more than 2 million square feet of office space sitting vacant, a consequence of companies shrinking their massive campuses as employees traded cubicles for home offices.
But that was last year.
Today, the south metro suburb is undergoing a spurt of commercial and residential growth.
An Amazon distribution center, plus about 100 townhouses, are set to supplant part of Thomson Reuters’ shuttered corporate campus. Solventum, the 3M health care spinoff, intends to open its headquarters in a building that Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota once claimed. And an array of affordable and senior housing could replace an empty Delta Air Lines data center.
“What you’re seeing is the evolution of Eagan continuing to be that community that is able to do big things,” Mayor Mike Maguire said.
Yet the city’s present success was never guaranteed.
The market value of the Blue Cross property dipped by nearly $800,000 in the pandemic’s immediate aftermath, records show. And pandemic-induced office closures bruised suburban economies all around, including Eagan’s, said Jon Althoff, the president of the Dakota County Regional Chamber of Commerce.
The city of 69,000 people, nevertheless, weathered the health crisis, Althoff said, going on to attract a slate of big corporate names.