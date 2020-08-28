Blue Plate Restaurants/Blue Barn
For Blue Plate Restaurant Co., which operates the fair’s iconic Blue Barn, it wouldn’t be summer without chicken in a waffle cone. Or Pop Rocks French toast. Or bacon-stuffed Tater Tots. So, the barn is back, popping up on the menus of its seven Twin Cities sister restaurants Aug. 31 to Sep. 7. Fair favorites also available across the metro from the new
Little Blue Food Truck.
The pop-up menu will be served at
the Freehouse, Highland Grill, Edina Grill, Longfellow Grill, Groveland Tap, the Lowry and Three Squares.
French Meadow Cafe & Bakery
Enjoy three greatest hits from this 26-year-old fair favorite. There are two savory options: croquette-style risotto poppers and fried cauliflower glazed with a zesty sesame barbecue sauce. The kitchen will also be baking up its gotta-have buttermilk scones, which are served with fresh strawberries and drizzled with a sweet cream cheese topping.
2610 Lyndale Av. S., Mpls., 612-870-7855
Grand Ole Creamery
Also a fixture at the fairgrounds’ Minnesota Farmers Union Coffee Shop, Grand Ole Creamery is serving some of its ice cream on-a-stick flavors, only without the stick, at its St. Paul, Minneapolis and Roseville shops.
750 Grand Av., St. Paul, 651-293-1655; 4737 Cedar Av. S., Mpls., 612-722-2261; Potluck Food Hall, 1595 W. Hwy. 36, Roseville, 651-340-3978
iPierogi
Track down the Food Building vendor in food truck form, parked outside metro area Menards and Costcos, for eastern European bites, including stuffed cabbage and Polish sausage.
Follow on Instagram for locations at
@ipierogi_com
Izzy’s Ice Cream
Its stand outside the Hamline Church Dining Hall might be dark this summer, but Izzy’s downtown Minneapolis scoop shop has all the signature flavors, plus Izzy Pop frozen dipped mini-scoops on a stick, and mini ice-cream sandwiches. But be quick! This weekend is the last time you'll be able to visit the Minneapolis location
before it closes on August 31.
1100 S. 2nd St., Mpls., 612-206-3356
Mancini’s
The West Seventh classic brought supper club style to the fair at its “al fresco” spot. Now, it brings the fair home to the Char House, with some of its al fresco specialties — steak sandwich, cannolis —- on the menu all summer long.
531 7th St. W., St. Paul, 612-224-7345
Nordic Waffles
Stine Aasland’s gnome-topped fair stand has a second home at Rosedale Mall’s Potluck food hall. Get signature sweet and savory waffles stuffed with cinnamon sugar or smoked salmon. Or get the fair-inspired special, a thin Norwegian-style waffle filled with strawberry jello salad, Oreos and whipped cream, Aug. 27 through Sep. 7.
1595 Hwy. 36, Roseville
Que Viet
A fair stand known for its giant — and we mean giant — egg roll on a stick, the brick-and-mortar restaurant in northeast Minneapolis is serving its regular size rolls on a stick (by request) this summer. Also available, just this once: the fair-only special of garlic cream cheese puffs. (Que Viet’s
Brooklyn Center sister restaurant is a vendor in the sold-out Minnesota State Fair Food Parade.)
2211 Johnson St. NE., Mpls., 612-781-4744
Sara’s Tipsy Pies
The Food Building stand with spiked hand pies sells every boozy flavor from its Stillwater bakery. Even the fair fave of caramelized onion and Gouda cheese with Lift Bridge beer.
823 4th St. S., Stillwater, 651-342-0934
West Indies Soul Food
An International Bazaar fixture for 20 years, chef and owner Sharon Richards-Noel’s Caribbean specialties, including her popular Jamaican jerk sauce, are available at her food truck in St. Paul.
1166 University Av. W., St. Paul, 651-331-9523
Contests
Fact Frenzy trivia contest with Eric Roper and Nicole Norfleet
Consider this the Great Minnesota Quiz-Together! From the hallowed grounds of the Minnesota State Fair, we'll be serving up trivia on everything from state history and icons to movie moments and local sports. Play along online at startribune.com/factfrenzy and enter to win bragging rights and a fabulous Star Tribune prize package. Fact Frenzy: Minnesota Landmarks Edition
Welcome to Fact Frenzy! This round of Minnesota trivia is all about our prized state landmarks. (We promise there's only one question about a lake.)
Published August 27
Fact Frenzy: Minnesota State Fair Edition
The Minnesota State Fair may be canceled, but it lives on in our hearts ...and in this round of Fact Frenzy! How deep is your state fair love?
August 29
Fact Frenzy: Minnesota Sports Edition
This round of Fact Frenzy, we challenge how well you know your Minnesota sports teams. Bring your A game, champ.
August 31
Fact Frenzy: Minnesota Movies and Music Edition
Minnesota stars of the screen and stage abound in this round of Fact Frenzy, the world's greatest trivia game. Time to show us what you know!
September 2
Fact Frenzy: Minnesota Food Edition
Hungry for trivia action? For this round of Fact Frenzy, we've got six questions about classic Minnesota cuisine to test your local food IQ.
September 4
Fact Frenzy: Minnesota History Edition
Pop quiz! Do you know your state history? We'll be judge of that.
September 6
Experiences
DIY State Fair with Jennifer Brooks
Missing the Fair's unique crafts like carving a princess head out of butter or baking from scratch? We found instructors, including Sweet Martha herself, who can teach you to make Fair classics at home. Yes, you can carve a princess out of butter
A State Fair master guides us through the sculpting process using a one-pound butter brick.
August 28
Jen Brooks felts a special Fair souvenir
Missing your State Fair souvenirs? Make your own “Blue Ox, Blue Ribbon” keepsake with official Star Tribune felt ornamentalist, Jennifer Brooks.
September 1
Bake with Sweet Martha
No, she won't share the secret recipe, but she does have tips and tricks for making warm, gooey chocolate chip cookies.
September 3
Crack the secret of seed art with these DIY instructions
State Fair seed art champion Jill Moe offers a beginner's guide to making your crop art masterpiece.
September 5
Beer Garden with Michael Agnew, Sharyn Jackson and Chris Riemenschneider
Fair Minute With James Lileks
James Lileks walks the now-empty fairgrounds to remind us how its traditions live in the buildings and on the grounds themselves. The lure of the Ag/Hort building is what's inside
Seed art, beer and winning crops show up here in a normal year, but this year isn't normal.
August 28
History
Mustering militias and Souza marches are just a sliver of what these grounds have seen.
August 30
Midway
Its skeevy past included rigged games and whoopie shows.
September 1
The Grandstand
Counting columns and reminiscing about what happens at the Grandstand.
September 3
4H
A peek behind the scenes of 4H life, including the barracks.
September 5
The Food Building
When the Fair's epicenter for food is packed with people, you never notice this funny feature.
September 7
Star Tribune Stage Interviews with Minnesota notables, from Gov. Tim Walz to Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve.
Education Commissioner Mary Cathryn Ricker on Minnesota's return to school
August 29
The race to a vaccine with Mayo's Dr. Gregory Poland
August 31
St. Thomas athletic director Phil Esten on the transition to Division I sports
September 2
Lynx head coach and GM Cheryl Reeve on the WNBA's social justice efforts
September 4
Timberwolves President Gersson Rosas on landing the No. 1 pick and what's next
September 6
Mini-Grandstand Musicians from Lucinda Williams and Lyle Lovett, to the Jayhawks, Dan Wilson and Andre Cymone, perform daily, exclusive concerts on our virtual stage
A voice for the times, Lucinda Williams opens our Mini-Grandstand concert series
The Americana queen plays a special set drawing on her new album "Good Souls Better Angels," which echoes our troubled era.
Published August 27
Prince's old friend Andre Cymone speaks in music to a 'World on Fire'
Aside from its continuing racial problems, "Minneapolis is a beautiful city," says the North Side-bred funk-rocker.
August 28
What pandemic? Twin Cities hip-hop hero Nur-D is busier than ever
He can rock madly or be cuddly sweet, as his set for our Mini-Grandstand demonstrates.
August 29
A voice for healing, Jearlyn Steele is a State Fair veteran who can do it all
The "Prairie Home" favorite and WCCO talk-show host won the fair's talent contest 40 years ago with her family group the Steeles.
August 30
From ‘Colbert’ to Madison Square Garden, guitar star Cory Wong plays it big
But while fiery fretwork has raised his national profile, the hyperprolific Twin Cities musician has nurtured a quieter, acoustic side.
August 31
Minnesota rock heroes the Jayhawks play a fun all-covers set
After releasing their 11th album to widespread praise, the band kicked back in their studio for a set of other people's tunes.
September 1
He may be a hardcore Texan, but Lyle Lovett's got a soft spot for Minnesota
He's played here nearly every year for two-decades-plus. But this year, we get him virtually.
September 2
It's always a great Minnesota get-together with Siama's Afropop
The Congolese guitar player and his American partner make music for dancers and families alike.
September 2
Dan Wilson opens a new chapter with his 'Closing Time' bandmates Semisonic
His solo set for our Mini-Grandstand series precedes the band's first new record in nearly two decades.
September 3
A romance is renewed, as Minnesota gets to hear the Cactus Blossoms once again
Road hounds for nearly a decade, the harmonizing brothers have gone months without playing live.
September 3
Meet Lady Midnight, one of Minnesota's most captivating singers
A riveting presence, she just made City Pages' Best Of issue with her album "Death Before Mourning."
September 4
Not even the coronavirus could stop powerhouse pianist Nachito Herrera
The Cuban-born jazz great was on a heart-lung machine for days, but survived his 2½-week ordeal in intensive care.
September 5
Like a country road, Molly Maher's music takes the long way home
Nature is a theme for the Twin Cities singer, who looks for opportunities to "stop, slow down and reset."
September 6
‘Voice’ finalists Kat Perkins and Nicholas David team up for our Mini-Grandstand finale
Perkins and David met 15 years ago on the local bar-band circuit. But they’ve performed together only once before.
September 7
Guides
Daily Fair Food Guides With Rick Nelson, Sharyn Jackson and Michael Agnew
No Fair, no food? No way! We tracked down where to find the best deep-fried, on-a-stick, flavorful Fair food across the cities, from trucks and stands to grocery store aisles. Here’s how critic Rick Nelson will get a fill of his State Fair favorites this year
Some of the best food on the fairgrounds is available elsewhere, either in carbon copy form or as a close facsimile.
Published August 27
Twin Cities restaurants with fair food on the menu, part 1
These local restaurants, bakeries and food trucks with outposts at the fair are the places to get fair-style food this summer.
August 28
Twin Cities restaurants with fair food on the menu, part 2
These local restaurants, bakeries and food trucks with outposts at the fair are the places to get fair-style food this summer.
August 29
Beer Bonanza
State Fair beers are unlike any others. Find out for yourself, even if not at the State Fair.
August 30
Where to get 10 classic Minnesota State Fair foods around the Twin Cities, part 1
If you’re missing your favorite fair foods, we’ve got a backup plan.
August 31
Where to get 10 classic Minnesota State Fair foods around the Twin Cities, part 2
If you’re missing your favorite fair foods, we’ve got a backup plan.
September 1
Find these 10 fair foods from vendors around the Twin Cities
Get your corn dogs and cheese curds in a parking lot.
September 2
Our Minnesota State Fair food wishlist for 2021
These foods would fit right in at the Minnesota State Fair.
September 3
Where to get corn dogs — and Pronto Pups — in the Twin Cities
Groceries and other stores are helping you bring a taste of the Fair home.
September 4
30 places to get malts, frozen pops and ice cream sundaes
September 5
10 chocolate chip cookies in the Twin Cities that’ll satisfy your State Fair cookie craving
Missing Sweet Martha’s Cookie Jar, the state fair’s top-grossing food vendor? Here are 10 Twin Cities chocolate chip cookies that just might satisfy your fairgrounds cookie craving.
September 6
10 State Fair foods you can get at the grocery store
Sweet Martha’s cookies, Nordic Waffles, and more.
September 7