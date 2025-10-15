Republican attorneys general unite to support blocking Minnesota’s transgender athlete policy

A coalition of mostly Republican-run states has filed a joint brief in support of an effort to immediately block transgender athletes in Minnesota from competing in girls sports while a federal lawsuit debating the matter is litigated through the courts.
Attorneys general in 19 states argued in a brief filed Tuesday that Minnesota’s bylaw targeted in the lawsuit “violates Title IX’s protections of equal treatment, benefits, and opportunities for female athletes.”
The brief, filed in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit, accuses the Minnesota State High School League of denying female athletes the benefit of “fair and safe competition” through its decade-old policy allowing people born male to compete in their sport.
“That is basic biology,” wrote Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird, who penned the brief on behalf of the states. “And to deny or ignore that deprives females of what was fought for in this Nation’s history — the right to be treated equally and to have the same opportunities as their male counterparts.”
The coalition of states is seeking the appeals court to reverse U.S. District Judge Eric Tostrud’s previous order to not issue a preliminary injunction against Minnesota’s policy, which would have immediately and temporarily blocked the MSHSL’s rule from being enforced until the lawsuit’s conclusion. The suit, filed on behalf of three Twin Cities metro softball players, argues the state’s bylaw creates an unequal playing field for girls.
The brief specifically cites concerns raised by the softball players surrounding an unnamed Minnesota high school pitcher whom they allege was born male. In various games against the pitcher, the softball players allege the athlete pitched a one-hitter and seven strikeouts — ultimately preventing them from advancing to the sectional championship.
The brief argues that failing to stop the challenged MSHSL bylaw could cause “irreparable harm” to student-athletes.
“Some students will graduate or otherwise be unable to participate in sports in high school going forward. Some students will be applying to colleges and universities on the basis of their athletic accomplishments. There is no way to ensure that those accolades will be lawfully allocated in a manner protecting women under Title IX without enjoining enforcement of this rule,” the brief said.