School board members’ funding fears part of push for Minnesota to reverse transgender athlete policy

More than 150 school board members from across Minnesota have signed a letter calling on the state to comply with a federal mandate that forbids transgender athletes from competing in high school girls sports.
After almost two days of circulation, the number of signees rose to about 7% of the state’s school board members on Tuesday, including large chunks of the boards in Lakeville, Anoka-Hennepin and Farmington districts, as well as a director of the Minnesota School Boards Association.
While only one school board has formally pressed the Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) to bar transgender athletes from participating in girls sports, the letter and interviews with board members suggest growing local unease about Minnesota’s policy and its standoff with the federal government.
Last week, the U.S. Department of Education said Minnesota’s policies on transgender athletes violate Title IX, the federal law prohibiting gender discrimination in education programs.
Officials warned that Minnesota could lose federal education funding if the state Department of Education and the MSHSL don’t change their policies by Friday.
Apart from raising concerns over the potential loss of federal funding, the letter argues that transgender athletes have an unfair physical advantage — a perspective that gender equity advocates say advances harmful stereotypes about women.
“Protecting fairness in women’s sports is paramount,” the letter read.
Still, in interviews, those who circulated and signed the letter said they chose to do so primarily because their school districts were already struggling financially and could not weather a multimillion-dollar loss in federal funding.