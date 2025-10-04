Forest Lake school board urges Minnesota, State High School League to comply with federal transgender athlete policy

The Forest Lake school board has written to Minnesota officials urging their compliance with federal policy blocking transgender students from competing in girls’ sports.
The school board approved the letter Thursday over the objections of three members, who questioned how the matter was introduced for discussion and a vote.
The letter, signed by Board President Curt Rebelein Jr. and Clerk Tessa Antonson, is addressed to Education Commissioner Willie Jett, Attorney General Keith Ellison and State High School League officials Don Peschel and Erich Martens.
The U.S. Department of Education said Monday that Minnesota’s policies on transgender athletes violate Title IX, the federal law prohibiting gender discrimination in education programs, by allowing transgender students to participate in female sports.
Federal officials warn that Minnesota risks losing federal educational funding if the state doesn’t change its policies within 10 days.
The school board’s letter states that failure to comply with federal policy jeopardizes the district’s federal funding and threatens the rights of Minnesota students as well as “the integrity of our educational and athletic programs.”
It also says that allowing transgender students to participate in girls’ sports is unfair to females who identify with the sex they were assigned at birth, denying them “equal athletic opportunities” and compromising “their privacy, safety, and dignity.”
Board Members Mark Kasel and Luke Hagglund joined Rebelein and Antonson in approving the letter.