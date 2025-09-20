Judge deals a blow to softball players suing over Minnesota’s transgender athlete policy

A federal judge denied metro-area high school softball players’ request for a preliminary injunction in their Title IX lawsuit against Minnesota’s policy allowing transgender athletes to participate in sports.
U.S. District Judge Eric Tostrud in an order Friday said attorneys representing the athletes were unlikely to succeed in their argument that Minnesota’s nearly decade-old bylaw creates an uneven playing field and violates Title IX, the federal law prohibiting sex-based discrimination.
Female Athletes United (FAU) requested the injunction to block the state’s law ahead of the upcoming softball season, pending the outcome of the civil lawsuit, which was filed on behalf of the players in May. The attorneys focus on one unnamed high school softball pitcher who they allege was born male.
In his order, Tostrud rejected the attorney’s arguments that keeping the state’s bylaw in place for now would harm their client’s chances to obtain scholarships or other opportunities because their statistics may suffer against a dominant transgender player.
“FAU has not shown as a factual matter that bylaw-created disparities are sufficiently substantial to deny its members ‘effective accommodation’ or ‘equal treatment’ as those concepts are defined under Title IX,” Tostrud wrote in his ruling.
A message left for attorneys representing players was not immediately returned.
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said in a statement he was pleased with the order and will continue “working to ensure every Minnesotan is treated with the respect they deserve.”
“I believe it is wrong to single out one group of kids and tell them they just can’t be part of the team,” he said.