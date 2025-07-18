Minnesota State High School League contract renewals prompt questions about transgender athletes

The question keeps popping up as Minnesota schools consider routine contracts with the organization that runs state high school sports tournaments: What about transgender athletes?
Board members, mostly conservative, are raising concerns and questioning contracts with the Minnesota State High School League. But they are also quick to clarify that breaking up with the organization can’t be done without yanking opportunities away from student athletes and artists.
“There isn’t an option for us to not be a part of the Minnesota State High School League so that our high school kids can compete,” Elk River School Board Member Mindy Freiberg said, adding that she believes transgender athletes’ participation on girls’ teams violates Title IX.
The discussion of the high school league contracts, renewed by the end of July each year, is the latest example of once-routine school board agenda items caught in culture war debates. Some board members in Prior Lake, Elk River and Hastings say simply rubberstamping the membership renewal is short-sighted, particularly amid ongoing federal scrutiny of the league’s rules on transgender athletes.
The policy at the core of the debate in Minnesota is more than a decade old — MSHSL in 2015 decided to open girls’ sports to transgender student athletes. The league’s bylaws allow students to participate “consistent with their gender identity or expression in an environment free from discrimination with an equal opportunity for participation in athletics and fine arts.”
The issue garnered new attention when President Donald Trump signed an executive order in February stating that transgender athletes could not be eligible to play on girls’ teams. That order opened a U.S. Department of Education probe into the MSHSL.
In June, another federal investigation began aimed at determining whether the Minnesota Department of Education and the league allowed “male athletes to compete on sports teams reserved for females” and thus violated Title IX.
That investigation came amid debate surrounding a Minnesota state softball championship that included a transgender player. That player’s participation is also the focus of a lawsuit brought by three metro-area softball players.