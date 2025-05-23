In one significant example, ADF attorneys assisted the Mississippi legal team in the case that overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022, a decision that stripped the federal right to abortion and left the decision up to individual states. Other cases include representing a Colorado baker who refused to provide a cake to a same-sex couple and seeking to roll back the Food and Drug Administration’s authority to approve the abortion pill mifepristone. The Supreme Court ultimately upheld access to the pill.