In late April, Minnesota’s Attorney General responded with a lawsuit over threats from the White House to cut federal funding to the state’s schools if it did not comply with two executive orders — one of which attempts to ban transgender people from school sports.
Almost exactly one month later, the state encountered its latest challenger in the lightning-rod issue: Legal groups with an extensive history of fighting for conservative Christian causes in the courtroom.
Alliance Defending Freedom, an influential part of the conservative Christian movement, filed a federal lawsuit on behalf of three metro-area high school softball players targeting Minnesota’s decade-old policy allowing transgender athletes to participate in sports, arguing that it has created an unsafe and unfair environment. The suit focuses on an unnamed metro-area player who the plaintiffs allege was born male.
“Minnesota is failing its female athletes. The state is putting the rights of males ahead of females, telling girls their hard work may never be enough to win and that they don‘t deserve fairness and safety,” Suzanne Beecher, an attorney for ADF, said in a prior statement announcing the lawsuit. “By sacrificing protection for female athletes, Minnesota fails to offer girls equal treatment and opportunity, violating Title IX’s provisions.”
But long before their lawsuit landed in the U.S. District Court of Minnesota on May 19, ADF has spent more than three decades litigating cases aimed at advancing conservative Christian values, and winning.
What is Alliance Defending Freedom?
Based in Scottsdale, AZ, the Alliance Defending Freedom was started in 1994 by Christian leaders who “wanted to create an alliance-building legal organization with the goal of keeping the doors open for the Gospel,” its website states.
The nonprofit has since grown into a sprawling network employing 4,900 attorneys across the United States to advance “every person’s God-given right to live and speak the truth.” From 2022-2023, ADF raked in more than $100 million in revenue, according to tax filings.
The legal group has claimed numerous wins in high-profile cases locally and in the country’s highest court, reporting 15 victories in the U.S. Supreme Court.