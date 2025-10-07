News & Politics

More school board members urge Minnesota to comply with federal transgender athlete policy

As deadline lingers for policy change, school board members from more than 40 districts have signed a letter saying failure to comply with federal policy will threaten the integrity of their athletic programs.

By Elliot Hughes

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 7, 2025 at 3:56AM
Last week, the U.S. Department of Education said Minnesota’s policies on transgender athletes violate Title IX by allowing transgender students to participate in girls sports. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

A group of school board members from more than 40 districts have signed a letter urging Minnesota officials to comply with federal policy that would block transgender students from competing in girls sports.

The letter is almost identical to one that was approved by the Forest Lake School Board on Thursday.

Last week, the U.S. Department of Education said Minnesota’s policies on transgender athletes violate Title IX, the federal law prohibiting gender discrimination in education programs, by allowing transgender students to participate in girls sports.

Officials warned that Minnesota risks losing federal education funding if the state Department of Education and the Minnesota State High School League don’t change their policies within 10 days. A release from the U.S. Department of Education was dated Sept. 30, meaning the state would need to respond by Friday.

“As recipients of federal finance assistance, failure to correct these violations directly threatens our schools’ ability to serve our students and communities,” according to a letter signed by a group of school board members.

Gov. Tim Walz and Attorney General Keith Ellison have defended the state’s policy. The state Education Department has said it is reviewing the letter.

The letter argues that failure to comply with the federal policy will threaten “the integrity of our educational and athletic programs.”

It also says that allowing transgender students to participate in girls’ sports is unfair to females who identify with the sex they were assigned at birth, denying them “equal athletic opportunities” and compromising “their privacy, safety, and dignity.”

“This isn’t just a legal issue—it’s a moral one,” Lisa Atkinson, a member of the Prior Lake Savage Area Schools Board, said in a statement. “Time is running out, and the consequences are enormous: hundreds of millions of dollars in federal funding for our public schools are at risk. That funding is essential to the communities we serve.”

Gender Justice, a St. Paul nonprofit that advocates for gender equity, argues that current policies already ensure safe competition. It says claims about transgender athletes threatening fairness are rooted in misinformation.

High school sports participation among girls in states with transgender-inclusive policies remained static from 2011 to 2019, according to the Center for American Progress, which cited data from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The CDC has recommended schools create safer and more supportive environments for transgender and gender-questioning students, citing data showing those groups experience higher rates of bullying, truancy, depression and attempted suicide.

It’s unclear how many transgender athletes play in Minnesota high schools. The State High School League does not require or keep records of transgender athletes in the state, citing data privacy laws.

Illinois, a state with twice the population of Minnesota, has an estimated 25 transgender athletes among 133,000 high school players, according to the Illinois High School Association.

Elliot Hughes

Reporter

Elliot Hughes is a general assignment reporter for the Star Tribune.

