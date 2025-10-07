More school board members urge Minnesota to comply with federal transgender athlete policy

A group of school board members from more than 40 districts have signed a letter urging Minnesota officials to comply with federal policy that would block transgender students from competing in girls sports.
The letter is almost identical to one that was approved by the Forest Lake School Board on Thursday.
Last week, the U.S. Department of Education said Minnesota’s policies on transgender athletes violate Title IX, the federal law prohibiting gender discrimination in education programs, by allowing transgender students to participate in girls sports.
Officials warned that Minnesota risks losing federal education funding if the state Department of Education and the Minnesota State High School League don’t change their policies within 10 days. A release from the U.S. Department of Education was dated Sept. 30, meaning the state would need to respond by Friday.
“As recipients of federal finance assistance, failure to correct these violations directly threatens our schools’ ability to serve our students and communities,” according to a letter signed by a group of school board members.
Gov. Tim Walz and Attorney General Keith Ellison have defended the state’s policy. The state Education Department has said it is reviewing the letter.
The letter argues that failure to comply with the federal policy will threaten “the integrity of our educational and athletic programs.”
It also says that allowing transgender students to participate in girls’ sports is unfair to females who identify with the sex they were assigned at birth, denying them “equal athletic opportunities” and compromising “their privacy, safety, and dignity.”