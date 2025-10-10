What to know about the Trump administration’s demands about transgender athletes in Minnesota

The Trump administration put Minnesota schools and high school teams on notice: change the rule that allows transgender girls to participate in high school girls sports within 10 days or risk consequences.
That 10-day window appears to expire today, but what exactly might happen — and when — is unclear. The ongoing federal government shutdown, which has silenced the U.S. Department of Education, makes the situation even murkier.
But the looming threat of what an Education Department news release called an “imminent enforcement action” has school officials bracing for what could be a hit to the federal funding that flows to the state’s districts.
The federal assertion that Minnesota is in violation of Title IX comes after the Trump administration issued an executive order in February banning transgender athletes from participating in girls and women’s sports — and launched an investigation into the state high school league.
The debate about what to do cuts across the Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL), the state Department of Education, and more than 300 school districts, each with its own political dynamics among school board members and a slew of girls and boys high school teams.
There’s not consensus on what should or even legally could immediately change in Minnesota: The high school league says that its policy complies with state law.
Here’s what to know about the dispute and what could be at stake:
What’s the Minnesota State High School League’s policy on transgender athletes?
The Minnesota State High School League, a 110-year-old nonprofit association, creates and operates state tournaments for more than 600 member high schools across the state for athletics and fine arts.