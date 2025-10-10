What to know about the Trump administration’s demands about transgender athletes in Minnesota

The MSHSL board of directors in 2015 voted to open girls sports to transgender student-athletes. State law had already permitted girls to compete in boys sports.

Specifically, the bylaw states “in accordance with applicable state and federal laws, rules and regulations, the Minnesota State High School League allows participation for all students consistent with their gender identity or expression in an environment free from discrimination with an equal opportunity for participation in athletics and fine arts.”

Under the MSHSL bylaw, the process for establishing a transgender student-athlete’s eligibility includes written statements from a student’s parents or guardians and health care professionals regarding the student’s “consistent or sincerely held gender-related identity.”

How many transgender athletes are there in Minnesota?

It’s unclear. The MSHSL does not require, nor does it keep, records of transgender athletes in Minnesota.

What does the Trump administration want Minnesota to do?

The Sept. 30 notice makes several demands, including:

Requiring the MSHSL to change its policy to ban transgender athletes from girls sports and use biological definitions of male and female.

Issue statewide guidance that interscholastic sports must comply with Title IX and update related training, which would be federally reviewed.

Apologize to female athletes who competed against transgender athletes and rescind titles or records held by transgender athletes in girls sports.

What has the MSHSL said in response to the Trump Administration’s demand?