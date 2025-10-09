Amid Trump’s push, Minnesota Democrats walk a fine political line on transgender athletes

As the Trump administration promises “imminent enforcement action” against Minnesota for its policy allowing transgender athletes to play girls’ high school sports, the state’s top Democrats are struggling to navigate what’s become a thorny political issue.
Democrats across the state have condemned the Trump administration’s actions, which threatens state education funding. But many stop short of saying where they stand on the policy itself, which allows transgender girls to compete in girls high school sports in Minnesota.
Public polling shows a majority of voters don’t think transgender athletes should compete in women’s sports and favor creating policies that prohibit their participation. At least a few high-profile Democrats, including Gov. Gavin Newsom of California, have publicly signaled their own discomfort with policies allowing it.
“It’s not a bumper sticker issue, there’s a lot of nuance around this,” said Lanae Erickson, a senior vice president of the centrist Democratic think tank Third Way, which has conducted polling and research on how Democrats should talk about transgender athletes in sports.
“None of them are the head of a sports association, so it’s not necessarily their job to make the rules. But they’re all very worried about the dynamics of public opinion here.”
Minnesota is facing a Friday deadline from the administration to take action, though it’s unclear if the federal government will issue any kind of sanctions by that date. But the threat has kept an issue at the forefront that Republicans are using ahead of the midterm election to portray Democrats as extreme.
A New York Times-Ipsos survey from early January found 79% of Americans, including 67% of Democrats and 64% of independents, do not think transgender female athletes should be allowed to compete in women’s sports.
Even among Democratic voters, the issue is complicated. A recent Third Way poll of likely Democratic primary voters found that most Democrats want rules “to keep sports fair,” but their views can vary depending on “age, sport, and level of competition.”