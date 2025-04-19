Ramstad: Readers see early signs of tariffs and miss printed stock tables

I regularly hear from Minnesotans backing President Donald Trump, but I have yet to hear a persuasive argument that America’s trade deficit is such a problem that it’s worth the chaos Trump has created to fix it.
The impacts extend into everyday life, down to the price a contractor will quote for a garage construction project, as one reader mentioned to me recently.
In the 16 columns since my last roundup of reader reaction, I wrote three about Trump’s trade or economic policies and one about the state’s budget challenge.
That means 25% of my output touched on politics, well above my normal intrusion in that realm. Trump forced me to rethink something I’ve long believed and that I wrote in my first column: With all economic matters, government plays the minor role.
I’ve never seen one person exert so much power on the economy and, so far, with such a negative effect.
You know things are really going badly when Republicans, who normally are pro-growth and pro-market, say things like the economy needs a “detox,” as Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has.
Trump’s postponement on April 9 of his “reciprocal” tariffs on most countries calmed the markets. Whether threatened or real, the effects of broad tariffs, which are simply new taxes by government on businesses (and eventually passed on to consumers), are already being felt.
After my column in mid-March about Trump’s tariffs and St. Paul’s rent control, Jeff Eull of St. Paul wrote that he was seeking quotes from contractors to build a garage later this year, and all were concerned about the prospect of fast-changing costs.