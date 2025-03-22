Ramstad: We have too much commercial office space. It’s time to consider tearing down some towers

Shortly before Christmas, some of the most powerful business leaders in Detroit proposed tearing down two of the five towers of Renaissance Center, which for 50 years has been the most prominent feature of the city’s skyline.
General Motors, the biggest tenant of the buildings, is planning to move out. Working with Dan Gilbert, founder of Rocket Mortgage and a leading developer in Detroit, the automaker plans a $1.6 billion makeover of Renaissance Center.
That includes taking down the two towers in what the Wall Street Journal said is the nation’s largest conversion of office space.
It’s a phenomenon known as voluntary demolition that’s common in Asia, where urban density helps drive it, and it has picked up momentum in the U.S.
No owners of major towers in Minneapolis and St. Paul have publicly proposed tearing them down. But we should not be surprised if some do. And if they ask for public funds to help — as GM and Gilbert have in Detroit — I think we should listen.
Teardown costs vary widely, though taking down a skyscraper in a dense downtown costs more per square foot than a shorter building with plenty of area around it. Another significant expense may be time waiting for the market to develop for whatever comes next.
Entities like the St. Paul Port Authority have a lot of experience acquiring distressed properties and holding onto them until a suitable reuse comes about. I don’t often say government should step into the free market, but the distortion between having too much office space and not enough residential space in the Twin Cities, in my view, rises to a level requiring government attention.
When I mentioned the prospect of tearing down skyscrapers recently to St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter, he didn’t agree outright, but said he’s watching what’s happening in Detroit.