Ramstad: No one is developing land for homes in Sauk Centre. The city decided to do it.

SAUK CENTRE, Minn. — There’s a shortage of housing throughout Minnesota, but that challenge plays differently in small communities like Sauk Centre, smack in the middle of the state.
In the Twin Cities metro area, developers tussle with city councils over where and how much to build, even in this moment of relatively high interest rates and tariff-induced slowdown. In places like Sauk Centre, population 4,600, there are no developers trying to build something.
Two years ago, the Sauk Centre City Council decided the city would become its own developer.
It bought 45 acres on the edge of town from a retiree who for years had contemplated doing some kind of development with the land. No one objected and the town’s biggest employer, Felling Trailers, pitched in some money to help with the purchase.
“People were kind of happy we were doing things,” said Vicki Willer, city administrator in Sauk Centre.
Nine of the first 19 lots sold at prices from $24,000 to $26,000. Two purchasers already finished building houses.
Sauk Centre is one of several communities around the state that are taking development upon themselves. It’s the kind of doing-what’s-needed enterprise that some of Minnesota’s small towns have also shown with another community need — child care centers — in recent years.
Wadena, about 50 miles north of Sauk Centre, in 2022 purchased some land on the edge of town and platted out 41 lots. Ten now have houses on them.