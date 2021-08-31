Quarterback Jake Browning, and guards Dakota Dozier and Dru Samia will be among the 20-some Vikings players let go on Tuesday afternoon.

Browning, who took the No. 2 reps during training camp, is expected to land back on the practice squad should he clear waivers. All NFL teams must cut rosters down to the initial 53 players by 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

Dozier started every game at left guard last season, but coaches decided quickly in camp that third-year lineman Oli Udoh would replace him in the lineup. The veteran is expected to stay in Minnesota on the practice squad.

Samia, a 2019 fourth-round pick, will be waived with an injury designation. The offensive lineman suffered a significant hamstring injury during practice earlier this month, a source added, and he was unavailable for the final two preseason games.

Receiver Chad Beebe is sidelined by a significant foot injury suffered during Friday's preseason finale against Kansas City, a source said. Beebe was not at Monday's practice and could be waived with an injury designation on Tuesday.

Cornerback Tye Smith, a former Titans reserve, has also been informed of his release. The Vikings signed Smith in June while shuffling through cornerback options. Sources said linebacker Tuf Borland, offensive lineman Zack Bailey, receiver Myron Mitchell, and safety Luther Kirk, who suffered a hamstring injury against the Chiefs, will also be waived. Kirk will have an injury designation, a source said Monday, with an injury settlement expected to lead to his release after he reverts to I.R.

Mitchell and Bailey are candidates for the Vikings practice squad, sources said.

The Vikings' initial 53 players won't all necessarily be on the current roster. General manager Rick Spielman and company are monitoring cuts around the league for ways to improve depth, whether at quarterback, tight end, linebacker, offensive line or safety. One new wrinkle in 2021 involves vaccinations; a five-day testing period is required before unvaccinated players can join a new team, while vaccinated players need one negative test.

"We're still trying to find the best football players," head coach Mike Zimmer said Monday. "At this time, it becomes a business. You've got to find who you think can help you throughout the season. We tell these guys when they come in, 'You're not just competing for our team, you're also auditioning for 31 other teams.'"