The Vikings released five veteran players and waived another 18 to reach the regular season roster limit of 53 on Tuesday afternoon. But it's just an initial active roster. More moves are certain, especially as the current version leaves the team thin at positions like running back and defensive end. And they currently don't have a long snapper after releasing Andrew DePaola.
Among the additional moves expected on Wednesday are tight end Irv Smith Jr. and running back Kene Nwangwu going to injured reserve with knee injuries. Due to NFL procedure, the Vikings had to place them on the initial roster before moving them to I.R. if they wanted to bring either back during this season. Only players placed on I.R. after roster cutdowns are allowed to be designated for return during the same season.
Tight end Chris Herndon, whom the Vikings traded for on Tuesday, will eventually be added to the roster once the move is finalized.
Quarterbacks (2)
Kirk Cousins
Kellen Mond
Running backs (4)
Dalvin Cook
Alexander Mattison
C.J. Ham
Kene Nwangwu
Receivers (6)
Justin Jefferson
Adam Thielen
Dede Westbrook
K.J. Osborn
Ihmir Smith-Marsette
Dan Chisena
Tight ends (3)
Irv Smith Jr.
Tyler Conklin
Brandon Dillon
Offensive linemen (9)
OT Brian O'Neill
G Ezra Cleveland
C Garrett Bradbury
G Oli Udoh
OT Rashod Hill
OT Christian Darrisaw
C/G Mason Cole
OT Blake Brandel
G Wyatt Davis
Defensive line (10)
DE Danielle Hunter
DT Michael Pierce
DT Dalvin Tomlinson
DT Sheldon Richardson
DE D.J. Wonnum
DE Stephen Weatherly
DE Patrick Jones II
DT Armon Watts
DT James Lynch
DE Jalyn Holmes
Linebackers (7)
Anthony Barr
Eric Kendricks
Nick Vigil
Troy Dye
Chazz Surratt
Ryan Connelly
Blake Lynch
Defensive backs (10)
S Harrison Smith
S Xavier Woods
CB Patrick Peterson
CB Mackensie Alexander
CB Bashaud Breeland
CB Cameron Dantzler
CB Kris Boyd
CB Harrison Hand
S Camryn Bynum
S Josh Metellus
Specialists (2)
K Greg Joseph
P Britton Colquitt