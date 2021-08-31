The Vikings released five veteran players and waived another 18 to reach the regular season roster limit of 53 on Tuesday afternoon. But it's just an initial active roster. More moves are certain, especially as the current version leaves the team thin at positions like running back and defensive end. And they currently don't have a long snapper after releasing Andrew DePaola.

Among the additional moves expected on Wednesday are tight end Irv Smith Jr. and running back Kene Nwangwu going to injured reserve with knee injuries. Due to NFL procedure, the Vikings had to place them on the initial roster before moving them to I.R. if they wanted to bring either back during this season. Only players placed on I.R. after roster cutdowns are allowed to be designated for return during the same season.

Tight end Chris Herndon, whom the Vikings traded for on Tuesday, will eventually be added to the roster once the move is finalized.

Quarterbacks (2)

Kirk Cousins

Kellen Mond

Running backs (4)

Dalvin Cook

Alexander Mattison

C.J. Ham

Kene Nwangwu

Receivers (6)

Justin Jefferson

Adam Thielen

Dede Westbrook

K.J. Osborn

Ihmir Smith-Marsette

Dan Chisena

Tight ends (3)

Irv Smith Jr.

Tyler Conklin

Brandon Dillon

Offensive linemen (9)

OT Brian O'Neill

G Ezra Cleveland

C Garrett Bradbury

G Oli Udoh

OT Rashod Hill

OT Christian Darrisaw

C/G Mason Cole

OT Blake Brandel

G Wyatt Davis

Defensive line (10)

DE Danielle Hunter

DT Michael Pierce

DT Dalvin Tomlinson

DT Sheldon Richardson

DE D.J. Wonnum

DE Stephen Weatherly

DE Patrick Jones II

DT Armon Watts

DT James Lynch

DE Jalyn Holmes

Linebackers (7)

Anthony Barr

Eric Kendricks

Nick Vigil

Troy Dye

Chazz Surratt

Ryan Connelly

Blake Lynch

Defensive backs (10)

S Harrison Smith

S Xavier Woods

CB Patrick Peterson

CB Mackensie Alexander

CB Bashaud Breeland

CB Cameron Dantzler

CB Kris Boyd

CB Harrison Hand

S Camryn Bynum

S Josh Metellus

Specialists (2)

K Greg Joseph

P Britton Colquitt