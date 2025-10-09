Minnesota contract manufacturer’s new CEO sees opportunity in reshoring from tariffs

Protolabs’ new CEO, Suresh Krishna, has a clear goal: return the contract manufacturing company to growth.
The timing, in many ways, couldn’t be better. President Donald Trump’s tariff policies are aimed at balancing trade imbalances, but they also are meant to encourage reshoring of manufacturing operations.
The Maple Plain-based Protolabs has both the prototyping ability and manufacturing capacity to help companies develop new products and increase production levels.
Since May, when Krishna took over after several years of stagnant revenue, he said he has studied the company from the ground up, discovering what works and what doesn’t.
“I’ve been to every site all around the world,” Krishna, who most recently was CEO of Northern Tool & Equipment, said late last month. “I’ve probably touched in small groups or in one-on-one conversations almost 900 of our 2,400 employees.”
He also convened 75 to 80 top leaders at the company to launch a strategic planning process.
“The ideas we are seeing from our own employees show us we’ve got tremendous potential for growth,” Krishna said. “The opportunities for us to grow in prototyping and in production is enormous.”
New approach needed for growth
The company already is a pioneer in using automation and AI to make prototype parts. That’s part of what attracted Krishna to the job.