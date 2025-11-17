Property taxes are rising across Minnesota. See where homeowners could feel it the most.

Melanie Lee is already choosing peanut butter sandwiches over pot roast. Now she’s worried she may need a second job.
“How many different places can tax us more before it’s too much?” said Lee, of Crystal, bracing for the notice as the city and Hennepin County raise their property tax levies.
Homeowners across Minnesota are making those tough decisions to prepare for another round of hefty tax hikes, as counties and cities raise their levies, in some areas by double digits. The financial hit, which next year could cost some homeowners hundreds of dollars, comes just a year after many cities passed steeper-than-usual tax increases for 2025. Meanwhile, other household expenses, including groceries and health insurance premiums, are also eating up family’s budgets.
Cities and counties have said they, like homeowners, are dealing with rising costs. Plus, county officials are quick to point out, they are picking up more of the tab for programs that used to get stronger financial support from the state or federal government. But that hasn’t satisfied residents who have urged cities to do more to cut back spending, and made rising property taxes a deciding factor in local elections.
In St. Paul, Mayor-elect Kaohly Her ran a historic campaign that made the cost of living a main theme. In the suburbs, candidates ran on curbing spending and reassessing city budgets, including in Bloomington, which is proposing a 9.5% levy increase next year, and in Lino Lakes, with a possible 16% bump.
All seven counties in the Twin Cities metro area are proposing higher property tax levies — by roughly 10% in Ramsey, Dakota, Scott and Anoka counties. The heartburn has stretched into greater Minnesota, where some counties are passing the biggest increases in years.
“There’s a definite sense of universal unease and uncertainty about what this year’s picture looks like and how counties are going to piece together next year’s,” said Matt Hilgart with the Association of Minnesota Counties. “These are higher than normal levy increases for counties.”
On top of that, many cities’ levies are jumping by 4% to 18% across the state. City officials say they’re contending with inflation, higher insurance costs, wage increases and requests to fund long-term projects.