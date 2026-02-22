Minnesota and other pension funds invest in private credit. What are the high risk, high reward loans?

When the economy is good, predictions for the next downturn abound: when it will start, what will cause it and who stands to lose.
This time around, Wall Street-watchers are warning about private credit, a high-risk, high-reward debt market that shuttles billions of dollars beyond the constraints of traditional banking.
Defaults on these risky loans could send the U.S. economy into freefall, critics say, similar to how the subprime mortgage crisis spurred the Great Recession in 2008.
“I see this as a degree of risk comparable to the global financial crisis,” said Rod Dubitsky, an independent financial analyst who previously worked on Wall Street.
While traditional lending relies on underwriting from banks — which the federal government regulates — private credit brings more risk. It is a direct transaction between lenders and borrowers. Private businesses might turn to private credit when they can’t find financing elsewhere, so they are willing to pay high interest rates in exchange for fast cash.
The lenders — usually private credit funds or business development companies (BDCs) such as Apollo Global Management, Blue Owl Capital and KKR & Co. — raise money from investors, including pension funds, endowments and insurance companies that can afford to make a risky bet in hopes of a big return.
The Minnesota State Board of Investment — responsible for the investments of three pension funds covering about 800,000 retirees, survivors and current employees — has invested in private credit for decades “and has experienced a full range of credit and economic cycles,” said Executive Director Jill Schurtz in an email.
Private credit represents about 1.7% of the $96 billion portfolio, she said, describing the investment as “a conservative, well-diversified allocation spread across a broad range of managers, strategies, borrower types and geographies.”