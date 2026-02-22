Advertisement
Economy

Minnesota and other pension funds invest in private credit. What are the high risk, high reward loans?

The opaque debt market is growing fast and with little oversight.

By Emma Nelson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 22, 2026 at 12:01PM
The BlackRock headquarters in New York
The BlackRock headquarters in New York. (Bing Guan/Bloomberg News)
When the economy is good, predictions for the next downturn abound: when it will start, what will cause it and who stands to lose.

This time around, Wall Street-watchers are warning about private credit, a high-risk, high-reward debt market that shuttles billions of dollars beyond the constraints of traditional banking.

Defaults on these risky loans could send the U.S. economy into freefall, critics say, similar to how the subprime mortgage crisis spurred the Great Recession in 2008.

“I see this as a degree of risk comparable to the global financial crisis,” said Rod Dubitsky, an independent financial analyst who previously worked on Wall Street.

While traditional lending relies on underwriting from banks — which the federal government regulates — private credit brings more risk. It is a direct transaction between lenders and borrowers. Private businesses might turn to private credit when they can’t find financing elsewhere, so they are willing to pay high interest rates in exchange for fast cash.

The lenders — usually private credit funds or business development companies (BDCs) such as Apollo Global Management, Blue Owl Capital and KKR & Co. — raise money from investors, including pension funds, endowments and insurance companies that can afford to make a risky bet in hopes of a big return.

The Minnesota State Board of Investment — responsible for the investments of three pension funds covering about 800,000 retirees, survivors and current employees — has invested in private credit for decades “and has experienced a full range of credit and economic cycles,” said Executive Director Jill Schurtz in an email.

Private credit represents about 1.7% of the $96 billion portfolio, she said, describing the investment as “a conservative, well-diversified allocation spread across a broad range of managers, strategies, borrower types and geographies.”

Investors have flocked to private credit in recent years, flooding the market with cash. According to a January report from Moody’s, the private credit market is closing in on $2 trillion in assets under management and could approach $4 trillion by 2030.

But beneath the bullish exterior, weak spots are beginning to appear.

Investment boom

Blue Owl has been at the forefront of the private credit boom and last year financed a headline-making $30 billion deal with Meta to build a Louisiana data center. In August, the Trump administration opened the door to including alternative assets in 401(k)s. Blue Owl in July had announced a partnership with retirement plan provider Voya Financial.

Related Coverage

But Feb. 18, Blue Owl said it will limit withdrawals from its retail debt fund — aimed at individual, nonprofessional investors the private credit market is increasingly trying to attract. The move tanked shares in Blue Owl and its competitors and prompted fresh warnings of an impending downturn.

This was on top of a pair of auto industry bankruptcies last fall that raised alarms about the risks of private lending. And in January, BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, had disclosed a 19% drop in value of a BDC it manages, rattling investors.

“These are supposed to be smart people ... but they make mistakes, too,” said Anthony Saglimbene, vice president and chief market strategist at Ameriprise Financial. “The question is: Do you have the same underwriting standards today, in an environment where you’re flush with cash, vs. maybe a couple years ago, where you didn’t have as much cash, and you had to be more discerning about the deals that you were making?”

Like private equity, real estate and cryptocurrency, private credit is usually considered too risky for typical investors. At Ameriprise, Saglimbene said, private credit investments are “very limited” and only available to clients after extensive due diligence.

“There’s a real opaqueness to this that there isn’t in a lot of other vehicles,” said John Canavan, lead analyst at Oxford Economics. Unlike a more traditional corporate or treasury bond, for example, private debt doesn’t trade on the open market, making it illiquid and obscuring its value.

But BlackRock and other firms in the private credit arena are jockeying for access to the everyday investor, and some have already succeeded.

Risky business

As private credit continues to grow, so does the risk.

In early 2024, a Federal Reserve paper warned the amount of money flowing to private credit could prompt fund managers to pursue riskier deals. Already, the authors wrote, “it is likely that a significant share of borrowers would not be able to obtain adequate financing in the absence of private credit.”

“An important implication is that private credit raises overall corporate leverage,” they wrote, “potentially making the corporate sector more vulnerable to financial shocks.”

A few months earlier, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, a vocal private credit skeptic, told a U.S. Senate committee as “lending activity moves away from regulated markets, the likelihood increases that risks go unseen.”

“These are not threats,” he said. “These are economic facts.”

Still, JPMorgan Chase last year announced it would allocate $50 billion to private credit. The idea, the Wall Street Journal reported, is to position the bank to profit in the event of a collapse.

It’s not clear when, or if, the bottom will give. For now, Canavan said, the private credit market is likely to keep plowing ahead, despite the warning signs.

“Typically in a market that’s growing like that, investors think about things for a millisecond,” he said, “and then they see more growth, and they jump back on the train.”

about the writer

Emma Nelson

Reporter

Emma Nelson covers the economy for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

