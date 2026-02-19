ICE drawdown may be too late for small businesses like El Sazon

Cristian and Karen DeLeon are out of money and ready to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy for their five El Sazon restaurants unless aid and customers arrive soon.
In December, federal agents started showing up in parking lots at their Minneapolis, Eagan and Stillwater locations, scaring away employees and customers.
Without workers, the DeLeons temporarily shut three of the five locations and now owe $200,000 in back rent, taxes and food vendor bills. They drained savings to pay workers and say they have nothing left.
“We lost everything,” Cristian DeLeon said.
They are among hundreds of Minnesota small business owners — spanning industries from hospitality to manufacturing, farming to construction — in crisis after the protracted federal immigration operation.
The city of Minneapolis estimates that Operation Metro Surge, and the sometimes chaotic and violent scenes that accompanied it, resulted in $200 million in economic damage in January. Of that, small employers like El Sazon account for an estimated $81 million.
As the Department of Homeland Security pledges to largely withdraw the 3,000 agents that descended on state, mostly in the Twin Cities area, businesses are assessing how to move forward. Some are considering permanent closure. Others are trying to cover a big revenue gap or restore a sense of safety so workers can return.
The DeLeons are reopening their El Sazon restaurants, one by one, and have applied for emergency assistance grants through the Latino Economic Development Center (LEDC), Show Up For Eat Street and the Minneapolis Foundation.