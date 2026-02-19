‘Digital co-worker’ on the rise in health care and other insights from Medical Alley’s 2026 Summit

In today’s newsletter: Medical Alley CEO Roberta Dressen shares key takeaways from the 2026 summit, Target advances its partnership with ChatGPT, a preview of today’s Minneapolis Downtown Council annual meeting, and Gavin Kaysen and Sean Sherman sound alarm bells for the restaurant industry.
Medical Alley president and CEO Roberta Dressen says she’s feeling “cautious optimism” following last week’s 2026 Medical Alley Summit, which brought more than 300 health care leaders together at the Four Seasons Minneapolis.
“We have officially moved past the hype cycles of digital transformation and into a season of disciplined, meaningful scale,” Dressen said. “We’ve traded the ‘move fast and break things’ mentality for something far more durable: pragmatic progress.”
To alleviate our FOMO, Dressen shared her key takeaways:
The rise of the “digital co-worker”: We are no longer discussing AI in the abstract. In 2026, we are witnessing the emergence of Agentic AI, sophisticated tools acting as co-workers to alleviate the staggering administrative burdens on our clinicians. The goal, Dressen said, is not to replace the human touch; it is to protect it, allowing providers to return to the bedside.
Precision medicine for the many: We saw a beautiful convergence of science and scalability. Breakthroughs in biomarkers are moving beyond specialized oncology and into the front lines of primary care. We are finally seeing a path where personalized medicine is no longer a luxury for the few, but a standard of care that can lower systemic costs for the many.
Trust as the bedrock: Whether navigating complex policy or implementing disruptive tech, real progress only happens when trust is established between patients, providers, and innovators. As we strive to bring care to the “last mile” (i.e., patients), maintaining human connection and data integrity must remain our North Star, Dressen said.
Mission-driven innovation: Every discussion, from market trends to rural health access, reinforced a singular truth: If the patient’s needs don’t come first, it isn’t progress. Said Dressen, “Our focus remains steadfast on ensuring world-class care is accessible to all.”