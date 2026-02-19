‘Digital co-worker’ on the rise in health care and other insights from Medical Alley’s 2026 Summit

Following Target’s holiday shopping assistant experiment with ChatGPT, the retailer is among the first companies to test contextual advertising in ChatGPT starting this month. So, when you search for quick dinner ideas, you might notice an ad pop up for pots and pans sold at Target. “This ad would appear separately and distinctly, and not influence the answer provided by ChatGPT,” Target said in its announcement of the partnership. Target reports traffic from ChatGPT is growing 40% month over month.