The Vikings face a second backup quarterback in three weeks on Sunday, when the Dolphins will start 25-year-old undrafted rookie Skylar Thompson. The Vikings' strong start may continue. Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand preview Sunday's game and open the mailbag to answer your questions on the latest Access Vikings episode.
Podcast: Will the Vikings' strong start continue against Dolphins' Skylar Thompson?
