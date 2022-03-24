Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah made one splash, signing ex-Packers pass rusher Za'Darius Smith, which is the biggest sign for how the team's new leadership views roster building. Because there haven't been many other moves so far. Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand discuss this "competitive rebuild" and how the Vikings might be able to, as Adofo-Mensah says, "win in the margins."
