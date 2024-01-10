Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer react to the season-ending press conferences from GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and HC Kevin O'Connell, and they set the stage for what is a pivotal offseason for both of them. What are the factors at play in Kirk Cousins' potential return? Would they still draft a quarterback even if Cousins re-signs? What about the defensive depth chart and decisions to be made? And that 2022 draft class?

