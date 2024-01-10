Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer react to the season-ending press conferences from GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and HC Kevin O'Connell, and they set the stage for what is a pivotal offseason for both of them. What are the factors at play in Kirk Cousins' potential return? Would they still draft a quarterback even if Cousins re-signs? What about the defensive depth chart and decisions to be made? And that 2022 draft class?
Listen and subscribe to the Access Vikings podcast:
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts |
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
California proposal to ban tackle football clears first legislative hurdle
California could become the first state to ban tackle football for children under 12 to reduce the risk of brain injuries under a bill that cleared a key legislative hurdle on Wednesday.
Business
Houston Texans owner is fighting son's claims that she's incapacitated and needs guardian
The owner of the Houston Texans is fighting efforts by one of her sons to have her declared incapacitated and have a guardian appointed for her, according to court records.
Vikings
Podcast: Vikings embark on pivotal offseason for Year 3 of Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, Kevin O'Connell
Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer set the stage for a pivotal Vikings offseason under this regime. They discuss the outlook at quarterback, the defensive depth chart, the financial constraints and more.
Sports
Haas F1 drops Guenther Steiner as team principal after another dismal season for the American team
Guenther Steiner, the first employee hired by Haas F1 and one of the stars of the Netflix docuseries on Formula One, has not been retained as team principal after a decade with the series' only American team.
Sports
Pat McAfee announces Aaron Rodgers' appearances are over for the rest of this NFL season
Aaron Rodgers' Tuesday appearances on ''The Pat McAfee Show'' are over for the rest of this NFL season.