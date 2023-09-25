Introduction: It was not a great weekend for Minnesota football fans, but it was a fantastic Monday for content, as host Michael Rand and Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse quickly concluded while breaking down Saturday's Gophers loss and Sunday's Vikings loss.

They started with the Vikings, whose reality is calcifying around them after a 28-24 loss to the Chargers dropped them to 0-3. The Vikings are good enough to be in game, but they haven't been good enough to finish them. More mistakes doomed them, including goal-line blunders and communication breakdowns.

The Gophers, meanwhile, somehow lost a 31-10 lead to a terrible Northwestern team and fell 37-34 in overtime. This was certainly the worse of the two weekend losses. How bad? Time will tell.

And oh, by the way, the Twins clinched the AL Central. Maybe they can provide an October jolt to take our minds off football.

