Host Michael Rand is joined by Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse for a look back at the weekend in sports.

It was a newsy Sunday as we learned that Timberwolves big man Naz Reid is returning on a three-year, $42 million deal. Does that make it more likely that the Wolves run it back this season? Or is it foreshadowing for a Karl-Anthony Towns trade?

The Twins won on Sunday, but their story remains the same: Too many strikeouts. At least one hitter, the young Royce Lewis, seems to be going against the grain with his approach lately.

And Reusse weighs on on Gophers hockey recruiting ahead of this week's NHL Draft.

