Olson’s Cheers & Jeers: Firefighters, a fraught fundraiser and a possible pardon

Cheers to two Democrats: former U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips and current Rep. Angie Craig for early calls for President Joe Biden to step aside, a discussion renewed by the publication of “Original Sin,” a book that puts blistering detail on how the former president’s inner circle shielded his declining health from public view. Phillips was among the most prominent Biden critics in the country as he launched his own presidential campaign underscoring the need for an alternative. His effort was met with derision from fellow Democrats. Last summer, Craig called on Biden to step aside days after his disastrous debate with Trump in late June. As early as 2022, however, both Craig and Phillips voiced the need for a new generation to lead the party. This begs the question: Were other prominent Minnesota Democrats aware of Biden’s apparent cognitive decline and, if so, why didn’t they join Phillips and Craig in sounding the alarm?