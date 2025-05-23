Olmsted County firms up cannabis lottery plan, gives small shops an earlier start

ROCHESTER - Olmsted County officials will set up a lottery of their own once the state of Minnesota starts licensing cannabis businesses.
The Olmsted County Board on Tuesday approved changes to its cannabis ordinance to allow a registration lottery for up to 14 retailers in the area. The board also allowed an earlier start for small shops.
Additional retailers specializing in medical marijuana could also sell recreational cannabis, but they would still need county licensing.
County officials deliberated more than two months over how best to license potential retailers. At least 120 businesses in the area sell low-dose, hemp-based THC products; those will continue. The county previously capped registrations for marijuana dispensaries at 14, the minimum number of licenses under state law.
Minnesota mandates that counties allow at least one retail license per 12,500 people. Olmsted County has more than 160,000 residents, including close to 130,000 in Rochester alone.
Olmsted’s plans have drawn attention and criticism for enacting its own lottery after Minnesota’s licensing lottery takes place, as critics decry adding more steps to what they see as an already tedious registration process. Officials have defended the plan as a fair way to allow would-be business owners access to the market instead of a first-come, first-served approach.
Sagar Chowdhury, an associate director with Olmsted County Public Health, said a recent meeting with eight potential licensees found most business owners supportive of the county’s plans, though he expects future tweaks to come before the board.