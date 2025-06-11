The Twin Cities’ northwest metro is a magnet for manufacturers. That’s no accident.

Graco shocked Minneapolis when the manufacturer announced plans to leave the city’s northeast riverfront last month, but it was no surprise where the company’s new headquarters would be.
The northwest suburbs.
Specifically, Rogers or Dayton, as Graco has already set down roots on that edge of the Twin Cities metro area. And the company will have plenty of neighbors, as millions of square feet of new manufacturing and warehousing space has come online in recent years.
With ample land, nearby workers and crucial transportation links, this growing corner of the metro has become a manufacturing magnet.
“We’re fortunate we haven’t had to chase development,” said Dayton’s community development director, Jon Sevald. “It’s come to us.”
Point in case, a developer opened a million-square-foot industrial building in Dayton last year without lining up any tenants beforehand — the largest such speculative investment in the state. Earlier this year States Manufacturing started moving into half of the building, called the Cubes at French Lake.
“We have a lot of interest in industrial spec buildings, but there’s a lot of competition out there,” Sevald said.
Some of that competition comes from Dayton’s nearby rivals.