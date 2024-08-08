nVent Electric’s expansion fueled by exploding need for data storage

The growth of data centers — likely to accelerate even more with the quick adoption of AI — is not only a boost to utilities providing power to these energy-eaters but also to manufacturers like nVent Electric.
nVent, which is based in London but run from St. Louis Park, makes liquid-cooled cabinet enclosures that protect the ultra-fast and ultra-hot-running chips that keep the data centers humming.
Since spinning off from Pentair in 2018, the company has pursued a strategy to benefit from the electrification of everything, which includes the data centers that support the cloud storage of companies from Amazon, Meta and Google to the data processing of banks and insurers.
nVent produces products largely unseen to the public, products that fuel the modern infrastructure that ensure everyday lives run uninterrupted. These include the enclosures that protect all sorts of electrical equipment from dust, debris, water and temperature extremes.
“You cannot build any electrical infrastructure without grounding, bonding, power connections, enclosures, ” CEO Beth Wozniak told investors at William Blair’s annual growth stock conference in June. “And we benefit from all of these trends.”
The growth in the enclosures market has led to revenue growth and steady earnings, with the prediction of more substantial gains in coming quarters.