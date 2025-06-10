Boston Scientific selling 24-acre Minnetonka complex, moving workers to Maple Grove expansion

Commercial real estate, particularly office space, has struggled in the wake of the pandemic as remote and hybrid work has reduced demand. But some areas of the Twin Cities metro are faring better than others. The overall vacancy rate for the amenity-rich “class A” office space in the Twin Cities was 24.8% in the first quarter of 2025, per a Colliers report, but in the office-dominated central business district of downtown Minneapolis, that rose to 28.7%.