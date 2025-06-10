Boston Scientific selling 24-acre Minnetonka complex, moving workers to Maple Grove expansion

Medical device-maker Boston Scientific is selling one suburban Twin Cities property and ballooning another’s footprint, the latest example of area companies concentrating operations in fewer but often fast-growing locales.
The medtech company recently listed its 226,000-square-foot complex on 24 acres in Minnetonka, a step toward sunsetting its presence in the western suburb after several decades. Meanwhile, just a 14-minute drive up I-494, construction is underway on a 52,000-square-foot expansion of the company’s 79-acre Weaver Lake spot, officially located at 1 Scimed Place in Maple Grove.
That $139.4 million project looks quaint compared to Boston Scientific’s second Maple Grove complex: a $170 million, 400,000-square-foot campus that employees could start moving into by the end of this year.
“Across Boston Scientific, we continuously align our real estate and workspace to support our business strategy as well as our growth,” a spokesperson said in an email. “As part of that ongoing process, we made the decision to move employees from our Minnetonka site in Minnesota to our Weaver Lake site in Maple Grove, Minnesota later this year.”
The for-sale Minnetonka parcel includes lab, warehouse and the highest-class office space, according to listing information from real estate company CBRE. That did not include an asking price, but Hennepin County property records show four adjacent parcels at the 10700 Bren Road W. address have a combined 2025 assessed market value of $14.8 million.
As of March, Boston Scientific employed roughly 10,000 workers in Minnesota — in Minnetonka, Maple Grove and a 92-acre complex in Arden Hills — with its workforce approximately doubling in the past 15 years. Despite its Massachusetts name and HQ, all eight of the company’s divisions do business in Minnesota, including its large cardiology segment headquartering in the state.
The company declined to answer specific questions about the Minnetonka sale, including parts of the business that operated there and if this could prompt any layoffs. The listing said the company will consider leasing the facility through June 2026 but will cease all operations and occupancy at that time.
Per property records, half of the Minnetonka buildings were built in 1991, with the rest coming in 2007. The listing also said Boston Scientific redeveloped the property in 2013.