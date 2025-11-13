North Star Insider: Thrivent’s take on stockpiling cash

10-4, Target: Did you hear the one about Target mandating smiles? Strib columnist Jennifer Brooks wrote about a Target stores initiative, internally dubbed the 10-4 program, which requires employees to smile at shoppers who come within 10 feet of them, and bump that up to an offer of assistance when it hits the 4-feet range. Those who’ve worked for the retail giant know friendliness has long been encouraged, but Target’s chief stores officer Adrienne Costanzo did confirm the company’s implementation of “new ways to increase connection during the most important time of the year.” No word on what Target is doing to evoke smiles at headquarters, where the vibes, insiders say, continue to be quite tense.