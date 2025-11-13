North Star Insider

North Star Insider: Thrivent’s take on stockpiling cash

In today’s newsletter: Thrivent CEO Terry Rasmussen and CFO David Royal, Studio BV CEO Betsy Vohs, Xcel Energy President Bria Shea. Plus, Neil White eats peanut butter out of the jar.

By Allison Kaplan

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 13, 2025 at 12:00PM
The Thrivent building in downtown Minneapolis is wrapping up construction on additional collaboration areas. (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Interest rates have been falling but, so far, consumers aren’t budging from their money market accounts. Take Thrivent, which typically averages $700 million in money markets. Currently, the Minneapolis-based financial services firm, which handles funds for 2 million clients, is sitting on $3.3 billion in money market funds.

CEO Terry Rasmussen believes the numbers tell how consumers are feeling in this moment. Put simply, she said, “they’re stockpiling cash.” That reflects a national trend — money market funds were at a record high of $7.5 trillion at the end of October, according to Crane Data.

Money markets were a safe bet when interest rates hit 5% — particularly at a time when just about everything else felt uncertain. The “wall of cash” that analysts have been predicting would flood into the stock market once the Fed started cutting rates hasn’t happened — yet.

“I think it will take a couple of cuts to get people off the sidelines,” Thrivent CFO David Royal told me, days after talking to my colleague Patrick Kennedy about the factors that played into the organization’s strong year. He predicted the first quarter of 2026 is when we’ll see significant movement toward higher-risk investments, especially among consumers with a near-term need, like saving for college or a new home. (Worth a listen: The Wall Street Journal this week launched a four-part series about alternative economic indicators on its What’s News podcast.)

Consumers may be nervous about investment risks, but that’s not expected to prevent them from spending this holiday season. The National Retail Federation’s 2025 holiday forecast predicts spending will surpass $1 trillion for the first time. Thrivent’s Royal isn’t surprised.

“Sentiment is terrible, but spending is fine,” Royal said. He expects that to continue through the holiday season. “I don’t think we’ll see a big slow down. People might shop early. But people don’t always do what they say, and that’s driven by the fact that real wages are positive. Consumers will spend when they can.”

Exec Moves

Xcel Energy President Bria Shea for Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota. (Provided by Xcel Energy)

In the three weeks since she was named president of Xcel Energy – Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota, Bria Shea has spent much of her time out in the field, visiting distribution centers and talking to operators. After 18 years with the utility, most recently leading government affairs and regulatory strategy, she knows the business. But this is different, Shea said when we spoke recently. “There’s a broader community aspect to being president. More relationship building.”

Reliability and affordability are her top priorities. My colleague Walker Orenstein recently reported that Xcel is cutting power to Minnesota homes in record numbers. Shea said Xcel is working on expanding the reach of programs that assist its most vulnerable customers. And Xcel won’t disconnect power during the coldest months. (Brace yourselves: Shea’s weather tracking shows it’s going to be a very cold winter.)

Big picture, Shea said she sees opportunity for Xcel to partner with the business community in ways that foster investment in the region. “Energy is a significant driver in where businesses chose to locate. We’ve got the power. Let’s talk.”

Office space

A modern meeting room at McKnight Foundation's new Minneapolis office. (Provided by Studio BV)

On my recent visit to Thrivent’s downtown Minneapolis headquarters, which opened in late 2020, construction was wrapping up on additional collaboration areas. CEO Terry Rasmussen said demand for meeting space is beyond expectations.

This is a trend, confirmed workplace architect Betsy Vohs the CEO of Studio BV. The typical office used to devote no more than 30% of floor space to meeting areas; now it’s more like 50%. Vohs said just about every company she works with wants to create more group spaces — without increasing square footage. In some cases, companies are sacrificing or reducing the size of individual workstations.

“The C-suite wants more ideas,” Vohs said. “They’re trying to create spaces that drive employees to connect and collaborate.”

But what about the studies that find dedicated, individual work space is the best way to get employees back to the office regularly? (See Gensler’s 2025 Design Forecast.) It’s a process, Vohs said. Meeting rooms are the first update and once they’re in use all day, companies realize they need more square footage.

Bright idea

A Minneapolis company is behind Skippy peanut butter's "joy in every jar" campaign. (Provided by BBDO MW)

BBDO MW President and CEO Neil White cops to eating peanut butter straight out of the jar, and he’s confident he’s not alone. His Minneapolis agency is getting some industry buzz around its new campaign for Hormel-owned Skippy, celebrating the “joy in every jar.” It’s getting play on TV and social media.

In the news

Beyond cereal: General Mills CEO Jeff Harmening talked to Strib food industry reporter Brooks Johnson about embracing change. “Courage is important.”

Wild ride: Sezzle’s market value has skyrocketed from $65 million in 2023 to $2 billion today, but investors are hot and cold on the Minneapolis-based buy now, pay later platform. Its stock jumped more than fourfold during the first half of the year, before losing most of those gains since August. Strib columnist Evan Ramstad explains.

10-4, Target: Did you hear the one about Target mandating smiles? Strib columnist Jennifer Brooks wrote about a Target stores initiative, internally dubbed the 10-4 program, which requires employees to smile at shoppers who come within 10 feet of them, and bump that up to an offer of assistance when it hits the 4-feet range. Those who’ve worked for the retail giant know friendliness has long been encouraged, but Target’s chief stores officer Adrienne Costanzo did confirm the company’s implementation of “new ways to increase connection during the most important time of the year.” No word on what Target is doing to evoke smiles at headquarters, where the vibes, insiders say, continue to be quite tense.

Allison Kaplan

Allison Kaplan is Director of Innovation and Engagement for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

