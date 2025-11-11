Brace yourself for aisles of mandatory smiles on your next Target run.
The Minneapolis-based retailer, fresh from customer boycotts and a round of layoffs that threw at least 1,000 people out of work just before the holidays, has a plan to elevate your shopping experience.
Are you wearing a red shirt? Are you working at Target within 10 feet of a shopper? Smile! Make eye contact. Wave and use “friendly, approachable and welcoming body language.”
Is the shopper walking to within 4 feet of your position? Personally greet that guest. Smile again! Initiate a warm, but also helpful interaction.
“Our team is one of Target’s greatest strengths and they are instrumental in creating the in-store experience for our guests,” Adrienne Costanzo, Target’s executive vice president and chief stores officer, said in a statement. “We know when our guests are greeted, feel welcomed and get the help they need that translates to guest love and loyalty.”
The guidance Target is giving its staff and putting up on posters in the breakrooms isn’t new. Most companies want their employees to be nice to their customers. What’s new is the branding.
They’re calling it the “10-4″ program, not “you’d be so much more employable if you smiled.”
Target could use some guest love. Sales are down and shoppers have been boycotting the retailer since January, when the company very publicly dismantled the diversity, equity and inclusion programs it put in place after the 2020 murder of George Floyd and donated $1 million to President Donald Trump’s 2025 inauguration bash.