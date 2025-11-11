News & Politics

Brooks: Smile! Time for mandatory fun on your Target run

Why would Target force Minnesotans to make prolonged eye contact?

Columnist Icon

By Jennifer Brooks

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 11, 2025 at 11:29PM
Target employees fill Target Center for the company's annual meeting in Minneapolis on Sept. 9. (Alex Kormann)

Brace yourself for aisles of mandatory smiles on your next Target run.

The Minneapolis-based retailer, fresh from customer boycotts and a round of layoffs that threw at least 1,000 people out of work just before the holidays, has a plan to elevate your shopping experience.

Are you wearing a red shirt? Are you working at Target within 10 feet of a shopper? Smile! Make eye contact. Wave and use “friendly, approachable and welcoming body language.”

Is the shopper walking to within 4 feet of your position? Personally greet that guest. Smile again! Initiate a warm, but also helpful interaction.

“Our team is one of Target’s greatest strengths and they are instrumental in creating the in-store experience for our guests,” Adrienne Costanzo, Target’s executive vice president and chief stores officer, said in a statement. “We know when our guests are greeted, feel welcomed and get the help they need that translates to guest love and loyalty.”

The guidance Target is giving its staff and putting up on posters in the breakrooms isn’t new. Most companies want their employees to be nice to their customers. What’s new is the branding.

They’re calling it the “10-4″ program, not “you’d be so much more employable if you smiled.”

Hundreds of early bargain hunters were in line to enter the Target store at Ridgedale in Minnetonka when it opened at 8 p.m. Thursday night, November 28, 2013. Ridgedale Target employees were treated to a visit from Bullseye the dog at a quick huddle just before the doors opened. ] JEFF WHEELER • jeff.wheeler@startribune.com
Smile, or else! (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Target could use some guest love. Sales are down and shoppers have been boycotting the retailer since January, when the company very publicly dismantled the diversity, equity and inclusion programs it put in place after the 2020 murder of George Floyd and donated $1 million to President Donald Trump’s 2025 inauguration bash.

The 10-4 program will be exciting for those of us who are not native Minnesotans and haven’t enjoyed prolonged eye contact with a stranger since 2012.

But why would a Minnesota-based company force Minnesotans to make eye contact? If Target really wanted to initiate a warm, helpful interaction with customers, they’d invite sales associates to stand next to you, gazing off into the middle distance while making infrequent observations about the weather.

Ten years ago, the Minnesota Senate held an entire debate about whether senators should be allowed to make eye contact. In the end, they voted no: eye contact is terrible.

One of the joys of grocery shopping is a fleeting moment of human connection — smiling at someone as you scoot past each other in a crowded aisle; helping someone reach a cereal box on the top shelf; the flash of pride when the cashier compliments your snack choice (SweeTango is better than Honeycrisp, I knew it!).

Pleasantries are less pleasant if one of you is being forced into it. Plenty of retailers do it, but customers know the difference between smiles and pained grimaces.

In the interest of science, I headed to Target on Tuesday, grabbed a cart and started weaving through the big box store. As I bopped to the Christmas music, I smiled at everyone I passed. I didn’t take it personally when almost none of the busy workers smiled back.

Smiles are a gift. No one owes you a smile.

Shoppers smiled at each other as they tried to wave each others’ carts through intersections. Workers dressed in red, black and gray had their heads down, doing their jobs. Much appreciated.

I left Target without a warm human interaction but with a bag of the treats my dog likes and I have trouble finding anywhere else. That was enough fun for one Target run.

about the writer

about the writer

Jennifer Brooks

Columnist

Jennifer Brooks is a local columnist for the Minnesota Star Tribune. She travels across Minnesota, writing thoughtful and surprising stories about residents and issues.

See Moreicon

More from News & Politics

See More

Minneapolis

Minneapolis City Council Member Jamal Osman carjacked by two teen boys

card image
Liz Sawyer

Police confirm two pursuits related to carjackings Monday, leading to four arrests in separate incidents.

News & Politics

Brooks: Smile! Time for mandatory fun on your Target run

Staff headshot
Jennifer Brooks
card image

Duluth

Duluth group home staffer allegedly took passengers on reckless high-speed van ride before crashing

card image