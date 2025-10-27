Thrivent’s dividend has doubled since 2021, giving clients a record $590M payout this year

Thrivent has more than doubled its dividend since 2021, and its clients will split a record $441 million this year and see $149 million in policy enhancements.
Most of the Fortune 500 company’s 2 million clients, including 200,000 in Minnesota, will see the payout on policy anniversary dates in 2026.
The Minneapolis-based financial services company credits disciplined financial management and strong stock market returns.
Thrivent particularly was able to take advantage of changes in the markets during and after the COVID pandemic, said David Royal, the company’s chief financial and investment officer.
“We’ve done that in the past, I think we did that to the greatest degree during COVID,” Royal said.
Thrivent also benefited from private equity investments in 2020.
“That was one of our biggest years in history of private equity commitments,” Royal said. The private equity portfolio is now worth $8.5 billion.
While Thrivent still has lower private equity exposure than some other financial firms, the buildup was well-timed. The valuations grew faster than the public company stock markets.