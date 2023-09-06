NFC

1. Eagles. Can an NFC quarterback win MVP? If Jalen Hurts plays 17 games, yes.

2. 49ers. The bosses better hope Brock Purdy doesn't have a sophomore slump and/or Sam Darnold doesn't play like, well, Sam Darnold.

3. Cowboys. Now 30, Dak Prescott better hope he plays better than Playoff Prescott (2-4). #JerryLovesHimSomeTreyLance

4. Vikings. Does this NFL guesstimator really trust Kirk Cousins enough to rank the allegedly-doomed-to-fall-from-their-lofty-perch Vikings fourth in the NFC? More so than the other QBs he considered for this spot.

5. Seahawks. Can Geno Smith shock us again? Magic 8-ball says, "Gonna guess no."

6. Giants. Will "Danny Dollars," formerly "Danny Dimes," live up to the contract Ed Donatell's defense gift-wrapped for him? Magic 8-ball says, "Really gonna guess no on that one."

7. Lions. Will the Lions fulfill their role as this year's NFL national media darlings? Magic 8-ball says, "Would love to see it, but won't believe it until it actually happens."

8. Panthers. Best team in the NFC South, which isn't saying much.

9. Packers. Will Green Bay string together a third consecutive first-ballot Hall of Fame quarterback? Magic 8-ball says, "Even if the Packers do, the Jordan Love will need a year to get his bearings straight."

10. Saints. DEREK CARR! Meh.

11. Rams. Should Sean McVay tank for Caleb Williams or try hard and perhaps sign Kirk Cousins next spring?

12. Bears. Da Bears are really heading in the right direction. Justin Fields just needs another year with the training wheels and some old-school patience from fans and, more importantly, his bosses.

13. Falcons. Desmond Ridder. Next.

14. Commanders. Sam Howell. Next.

15. Buccaneers. Baker Mayfield said he'll "never" be Tom Brady. Magic 8-ball says, "No kidding."

16. Cardinals. How bad are the Cardinals? Magic 8-ball says, "Be polite and suggest this definitely will not be a competitive rebuild."

AFC

Look out, Kansas City. The Bengals and Joe Burrow are built to win.

1. Chiefs. Andy Reid and GM Brett Veach keep the roster deep, affordable and plenty capable of helping Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce win a third Super Bowl in five years.

2. Bengals. Look out, K.C. Joe Burrow's team is more talented than the ones you split with in the past two AFC title games.

3. Bills. Buffalo's window of opportunity hasn't closed, but it sure is getting good at bad playoff exits.

4. Ravens. Lamar Jackson with a passing game. What a great idea.

5. Jets. Quarterback? Check. Skill players? Check. Defense? Check. Protecting Aaron Rodgers? Um...

6. Jaguars. Third-year pro Trevor Lawrence should benefit greatly from a second year of competent coaching.

7. Chargers. Brandon Staley won't survive beyond his third year as Justin Herbert's head coach if his defense flops again.

8. Steelers. Never, EVER count Mike Tomlin and the Steelers out. But … life is not easy in the best division of the best conference.

9. Dolphins. Miami winning its first playoff game since 2000 hinges too much on Tua Tagovailoa's health to make that a wise wager.

10. Patriots. Did Mac Jones overachieve as a rookie or underachieve last year? Perhaps we'll find out in his make-or-break season.

11. Titans. Don't care for their passer or their pass defense.

12. Browns. Poor Kevin Stefanski. He didn't ask for Deshaun Watson's fully-guaranteed contract. But he'll be the one who answers for it.

13. Raiders. Sorry, but if you're talking AFC West, Jimmy G. doesn't move the needle anywhere near Patrick M. or Justin H.

14. Broncos. Of course, Sean Payton is good. Just ask him. But he's not that good.

15. Texans. DeMeco Ryans won't bring many wins this season, but he will restore some respect alongside C.J. Stroud.

16. Colts. Anthony Richardson will join Stroud and Carolina's Bryce Young as the 27th, 28th and 29th rookie QBs to start Week 1 since 2008. Richardson won't win many games, but he'll be fun to watch.