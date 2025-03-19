Colorado State men’s basketball coach Niko Medved reportedly has been identified as the man who can save the Gophers program. And Minnesota fans can check him out this week as he walks the sideline during one of the greatest weeks of the sports calendar.
Here’s a suggestion: While checking out Medved’s coaching chops on your 85-inch television, stick around and enjoy the rest of March Madness.
There is nothing like the Big Dance, the NCAA basketball tournament.
Correction.
There is nothing like the first week of the NCAA tournament, when the field of 68 — I begrudgingly acknowledge the silly play-in games that took place on Tuesday and Wednesday — is pared down to 16 teams. There are upsets, last-second shots, borderline chaos and individual brilliance for 13 consecutive hours on Thursday and another 13 hours on Friday.
A national work slowdown/stoppage will take place around 11 a.m. on Thursday, as we face deadlines to enter prediction pools before tipoff of the first game. By 1 p.m., the bracket busting will have started.
The women’s tournament, finally allowed to use the phrase “March Madness” in 2022, gets underway Friday and has become appointment viewing as well. Even with the departures of Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese to the WNBA, star power and powerhouse teams remain.
Colorado State’s first-round game on Friday against Memphis should draw good local ratings, as we get a peek at the man expected to be introduced as the 19th coach in Gophers men’s basketball history.