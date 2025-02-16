Dallas.
Souhan: Paige Bueckers assists big UConn blowout that ends South Carolina’s home winning streak
The Huskies on Sunday ended the Gamecocks’ 71-game home winning streak in a game filled with milestones.
Why did it have to be Dallas?
The Dallas Cowboys were responsible for one of those moments that justifies the paranoia of Vikings fans, when Drew Pearson pushed off in 1975.
The Dallas Mavericks ended the Timberwolves’ playoff run last year.
Dallas accepted Norm Green’s North Stars when Green fled Minnesota, and the Dallas Stars ended the Wild’s last playoff “run.”
Now, the Dallas Wings are set to take Paige Bueckers, the former Hopkins star now with Connecticut, with the first pick in the 2025 WNBA draft.
There was never much doubt that Bueckers would be a top overall pick when she turned pro, unless she had chosen to leave college at the same time as Caitlin Clark. On Sunday, Bueckers displayed why she is a force even when she doesn’t shoot well.
Despite making only three of her 12 field-goal attempts, Bueckers produced 12 points, 10 assists, seven rebounds and a steal in seventh-ranked UConn’s stunning 87-58 victory at fourth-ranked South Carolina.
The victory broke South Carolina’s 71-game home winning streak, and a four-game UConn losing streak against Dawn Staley’s defending national champs.
With former UConn star Rebecca Lobo broadcasting from courtside, Bueckers passed Lobo for 11th on the all-time UConn scoring list. Bueckers also became the third UConn player, along with former Lynx star Maya Moore and the legendary Diana Taurasi, to reach 2,000 points, 500 rebounds and 500 assists.
Bueckers also joined Moore as the only UConn players to reach those milestones, as well as 200 steals.
Bueckers’ fellow star senior, Azzi Fudd, scored 28 points while making six of her 10 three-pointers. Because of injuries, this was only the 36th time the two had played together. The pairing appeared magical, with Bueckers’ quick decisions and deft passing setting up Fudd, whose quick-release three-pointers shredded Carolina’s usually fierce defense.
“This means so much,” Fudd told ESPN. “I’m just so grateful to be on such a selfless team.”
For all of her accomplishments, Bueckers will find herself missing out on two dream scenarios.
A powerhouse South Carolina team beat her and UConn in 2022 to prevent Bueckers from winning a national title at home, at Target Center.
And the Lynx’s excellence last season took them out of contention for the No. 1 pick in the 2025 draft, with which they certainly would have taken Bueckers.
Bueckers could have played for the franchise she grew up watching, and alongside UConn alum Napheesa Collier, and for the point guard she idolized — former Lynx star and current Lynx assistant coach Lindsay Whalen.
A pairing with Collier would have been ideal for both. Both are exceptional at basketball’s subtleties — footwork, anticipation, angles, and savvy. And both are players you want taking big shots.
Instead, Bueckers will become the latest reason to watch the WNBA, and the best reason to watch the Dallas Wings.
Before the draft, Bueckers will try to fulfill a more immediate goal — winning UConn’s first national title since 2016.
Sunday’s victory over South Carolina hints at that kind of greatness. It marked the first time UConn has beaten a top-five team on the road by 20 or more points since 2014. It was South Carolina’s worst home loss since 2008 — against UConn, in Staley’s seventh game at the school.
“We just got punked today,” South Carolina’s Te-Hina Paopao said. “It was very much embarrassing.”
On the ESPN broadcast, Lobo called the victory “stunning.”
“Today’s performance tells you, yes, especially when UConn shoots the ball this way, they are a national championship contender,” Lobo said.
“Our goal was stacking good days,” Fudd said. “We’ve been stacking great days.”
Sunday turned out well in part because legendary UConn coach Geno Auriemma was able to stretch Carolina’s defense with what ESPN analyst Brooke Weisbrod called “pace and space.”
For a point guard, timing is everything, and Bueckers may have UConn peaking at an ideal moment.
In the next two months, Bueckers will play in her last March Madness tournament, then be feted by the WNBA.
If she and Fudd stay healthy, the Minnesota kid will probably end her college career at the Final Four in Tampa.
